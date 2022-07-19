Hedgeweek Awards Digital Capital Management Best Digital Asset Manager Overall for 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Capital Management (DCM), manager of Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), announces that CAF Class X has been awarded the following by Hedgeweek: Best Absolute 12-Month Performance - New Manager (any AUM) for 2021, Best Digital Asset Manager - Overall for 2021 and Best Absolute 12-Month Performance Fund ($25M AUM) for 2021. In addition to these awards, Digital Capital Management also received a handful of similar awards earlier this year for its performance during the same period, including: #1 Performing Hedge Fund Overall for 2021 by Preqin.com, #1 Performing Crypto Fund Overall for 2021 by Preqin.com and Top Performing Crypto Fund Overall for 2021 by Crypto Fund Research Preqin.
Crypto Fund Research and Hedgeweek use performance databases to determine rankings and award winners. Results are based on performance data, net of fees, provided to Preqin, Crypto Fund Research and Hedgeweek for the various categories. Access to the performance databases and individual fund returns is restricted to accredited investors and qualified clients for Crypto Fund Research and restricted to premium subscribers for Preqin and BarclayHedge(Hedgeweek).
Class X performance in 2021 has attracted the attention of investors from around the globe. In March, DCM was one of ten companies invited to represent the United States at the U.S. Department of Commerce Virtual Certified Trade Mission for Blockchain, Digital Asset and Crypto Fund Managers. DCM’s Managing Director, Tim Enneking, was also invited to speak at the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on June 27th of this year. Additionally, at the Hedgeweek Digital Asset Summit on June 29th two days later where he received the awards on behalf of DCM.
Class X is reserved for prior investors and is closed to new investment. However, given the success of Class X, CAF launched its Class F this year which follows a similar, improved strategy. Class F is a quasi-fixed-income share class, with staking and mining (like Class X) as well as yield farming and lending.
Digital Capital Management (“DCM”), a hedge fund manager located in La Jolla, CA, focuses primarily on managing investment portfolios of digital assets through a fund structure designed for investment by the US and non-US high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. These accolades come in the same year that Digital Capital Management celebrated its 5-year anniversary.
For additional information about crypto investing, registration to newsletters, current performance data and monthly performance update webinars visit our website.
Disclosures: This release is directed to sophisticated prospective investors for informational purposes only about strategies offered by CAF (“Fund”). This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy interests of the Fund, which are offered and sold in the United States per the exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Reg. D under the Securities Act of 1933, and other applicable exemptions. The Fund is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Fund interests will be made solely through a definitive Fund offering document in compliance with the terms of applicable laws. As the information in this Release does not comport to be complete, it is entirely subject to and qualified by the information provided by such a definitive offering document. Awards/rankings do not represent any single investor’s experience. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments in digital currencies or funds pursuing investments in digital currencies and related assets are very speculative and can involve a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication, experience, willingness to bear the risks inherent with digital assets, and the ability to weather a potential total loss of their investment. Digital assets are not suitable or desirable investments for all investors. Digital assets may have limited operating histories, and the fees and expenses associated with funds pursuing investments in digital assets may be substantial. The information provided in this Release is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax or legal advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its advisors regarding legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in the Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning an investment in the Fund.
Digital Capital Management, LLC (dba DCM MGT, LLC in California)
Chad Anderson, Manager, Investor Relations;
Marketing investor.relations@digital-capital-management.com
Chad Anderson
Crypto Fund Research and Hedgeweek use performance databases to determine rankings and award winners. Results are based on performance data, net of fees, provided to Preqin, Crypto Fund Research and Hedgeweek for the various categories. Access to the performance databases and individual fund returns is restricted to accredited investors and qualified clients for Crypto Fund Research and restricted to premium subscribers for Preqin and BarclayHedge(Hedgeweek).
Class X performance in 2021 has attracted the attention of investors from around the globe. In March, DCM was one of ten companies invited to represent the United States at the U.S. Department of Commerce Virtual Certified Trade Mission for Blockchain, Digital Asset and Crypto Fund Managers. DCM’s Managing Director, Tim Enneking, was also invited to speak at the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on June 27th of this year. Additionally, at the Hedgeweek Digital Asset Summit on June 29th two days later where he received the awards on behalf of DCM.
Class X is reserved for prior investors and is closed to new investment. However, given the success of Class X, CAF launched its Class F this year which follows a similar, improved strategy. Class F is a quasi-fixed-income share class, with staking and mining (like Class X) as well as yield farming and lending.
Digital Capital Management (“DCM”), a hedge fund manager located in La Jolla, CA, focuses primarily on managing investment portfolios of digital assets through a fund structure designed for investment by the US and non-US high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. These accolades come in the same year that Digital Capital Management celebrated its 5-year anniversary.
For additional information about crypto investing, registration to newsletters, current performance data and monthly performance update webinars visit our website.
Disclosures: This release is directed to sophisticated prospective investors for informational purposes only about strategies offered by CAF (“Fund”). This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy interests of the Fund, which are offered and sold in the United States per the exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Reg. D under the Securities Act of 1933, and other applicable exemptions. The Fund is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Fund interests will be made solely through a definitive Fund offering document in compliance with the terms of applicable laws. As the information in this Release does not comport to be complete, it is entirely subject to and qualified by the information provided by such a definitive offering document. Awards/rankings do not represent any single investor’s experience. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments in digital currencies or funds pursuing investments in digital currencies and related assets are very speculative and can involve a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication, experience, willingness to bear the risks inherent with digital assets, and the ability to weather a potential total loss of their investment. Digital assets are not suitable or desirable investments for all investors. Digital assets may have limited operating histories, and the fees and expenses associated with funds pursuing investments in digital assets may be substantial. The information provided in this Release is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax or legal advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its advisors regarding legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in the Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning an investment in the Fund.
Digital Capital Management, LLC (dba DCM MGT, LLC in California)
Chad Anderson, Manager, Investor Relations;
Marketing investor.relations@digital-capital-management.com
Chad Anderson
Digital Capital Management
+1 858-251-4851
email us here