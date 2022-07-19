P2P Payment Market Is Expected To Be The Highest Revenue-Generating Segment, Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 17.3%

P2P Payment Market

UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Published Latest New Report titled, “P2P Payment Market Transaction Mode (Mobile Web Payments, Near Field Communication, SMS/Direct Carrier Billing and Others), Payment Type (Remote and Proximity), End User (Personal and Business), and Application (Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail and Hospitality & Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”

According to Allied Market Research, The P2P Payment Market report offers exhaustive and thorough insights into each of the prominent end user domains along with annual forecasts till the year 2030. In-depth study on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global P2P Payment Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

At the same time, restraining factors that are expected to obstruct or hold the growth of the industry are also presented by our expert analysts in order to provide the key market players with a detailed scenario of the future threats in advance. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

The worldwide P2P Payment Market marketplace record gives a complete observe of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic wherein businesses are coping with operational challenges, many banks & financial institutions are providing their customers with new digital tools and techniques among which mobile payment and P2P payments have witnessed significant adoption. In addition, rise in adoption of smartphones across the globe provides growth potential for the P2P payment market.

Furthermore, various banks and fintech industries are adopting P2P payments to improve loss suffered, owing to the pandemic situation to improve their market share. In addition, rise in COVID-19 patients across the globe have led many individuals to adopt P2P payment options to transfer funds to their relatives in the medical emergency, which boosts growth of the P2P payment market in the pandemic situation.

The regions analyzed in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This regional analysis aids to formulate business strategies that target specific regions to leverage lucrative opportunities.

P2P Payment Market Key Segments

By Transaction Mode

• Mobile Web Payments

• Near Field Communication

• SMS/Direct Carrier Billing

• Others

By Payment Type

• Remote

• Proximity

By End User

• Personal

• 18 to 30 Year

• 31 to 54 Year

• 55 to 73 Year

• Business

The report includes a detailed segmentation of the P2P Payment Market along with a comprehensive study of each segment. Furthermore, the segmentation study includes an analysis of sales, growth rate, market shares, and revenue of each segment during the forecast period.

Leading market players-

• Alibaba.com

• Apple Inc.

• Circle International Financial Limited

• Google LLC

• One97 Communications Limited (Paytm)

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• Square, Inc.

• WePay Inc.

• Wise Payments Limited

• Zelle

