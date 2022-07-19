Carbon Advisors Signs Global Marketing Agreement with UniRem for OilBuster(TM) with PRP(TM)

Carbon Advisors: Reduce, Report, Offset United Remediation Technology LLC Treats Oil Spills United Remediation Technology LLC

Exclusive partnership makes hydrocarbon bioremediation solutions available for global industries

OilBusterTM allows for the development of right-of-way carbon sinks to sequester carbon-dioxide – creating right-of-way offset projects capable of absorbing more carbon dioxide than is produced.” — John Carroll, Carbon Advisors CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Advisors has signed an agreement with United Remediation Technology, LLC to provide exclusive representation of its OilBuster(TM) with PRP(TM) family of hydrocarbon bioremediation solutions. Carbon Advisors will work with global Transportation, Oil and Gas companies to implement OilBuster(TM)’s suite of solutions to treat oil spills and leaks onsite, ensuring the complete clean-up of oil spills occurring on land and in water.

OilBuster(TM) will be Carbon Advisors’ solution for water and land-based hydrocarbon spills for the Transportation and Oil & Gas industries. In multiple case studies, OilBuster(TM) delivered superior outcomes including a 93-99% consumption rate of spilled hydrocarbon at a significant cost savings over traditional “dig and haul” solutions that ship contaminated soil and water to landfills where it is dumped or incinerated, further damaging the environment.

"OilBuster(TM)’s Right-of-Way maintenance solution combines PRP bioremediation technology to absorb and consume oil spills with soil conditioners to remove acidity to protect local biodiversity. OilBusterTM allows for the development of right-of-way carbon sinks to sequester carbon-dioxide – creating right-of-way offset projects capable of absorbing more carbon dioxide than is produced by the locomotives running on the tracks – creating a carbon negative solution," said John Carroll, CEO Carbon Advisors.

"PRP(TM), OilBuster’s core technology, was created at NASA by NASA. It received the prestigious NASA Hall of Fame plaque for lifetime achievement. Recently, OilBuster(TM) with PRP(TM) solutions have been augmented to include BioBoom(TM) bioremediation booms, groundwater WellBooms(TM), BioSok bilge socks and bio-degradable railroad track mats to improve its operational efficiency. OilBuster is an all-natural solution for bioremediation and biodiversity, protecting birds and wildlife while avoiding ‘dump and haul’ solutions which often hides, instead of cleaning up, contaminated oil," said Robert Barrett, owner/CEO of United Remediation Technology, LLC.

"OilBuster’s Bilge Soks absorb and consume all hydrocarbon leaks that contaminate bilge water, removing any oil spills before they are released at sea. Carbon Advisors has created custom `bilge socks for deployment in container ships, oil tankers and even cruise lines to prevent the release of hydrocarbons from bilge tanks into our oceans and seas!" said Steve Schueler, Executive Chairman of Carbon Advisors.

Carbon Advisors’ comprehensive, carbon management practice has three divisions targeted at fueling the energy transition. United Remediation Technology LLC’s partnership will bolster the Carbon Solutions division. Contact Carbon Advisors to get started on real net-zero solutions today by email, info@carbon-advisors.com or by phone +1.949.214.7000 (US) or +377.06.40.61.06.37 (International).

###