Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Future Growth

Increase in energy consumption as well as the requirement for enhanced customer service and utility efficiency are driving the growth of the AMI market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market was estimated at $17.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $52.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and increase in demand for AMI communications drive the growth of the global AMI market. At the same time, increase in requirement for low-bandwidth, low-cost, and delay-insensitive metering is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of type, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segregated into smart metering devices (electricity, gas water), solutions (meter communication infrastructure and software), and services (system integration, deployment and program consulting).

On the basis of smart metering device, the electricity segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the water segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0%. On the basis of solution, the software segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2%.

On the basis of services, the program consulting segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the System Integration segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.50%. AMI communications networks are driven by the need for low-bandwidth, low-cost, delay-insensitive metering. Both the network and the communications module in each meter must be as low cost as possible. The early days of AMI witnessed narrow-band Power-Line-Communication (PLC) and RF-Mesh as the primary communication technologies driving AMI adoption.

End-user of advanced metering infrastructure includes residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment was the major share contributor in 2020; however, the industrial segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 13.3%. Government agencies and utilities are turning toward AMI systems as part of larger "smart grid" initiatives. For instance, the global power consumption is expected to rise by over 80% between 2012 and 2040, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North Europe and LAMEA.

The global advanced metering infrastructure industry is consolidated in nature with a few players such as Itron, Eaton Corporation, Echelon Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Dynosonic, Schneider Electric SE, and Sensus, which hold significant share of the market. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher share or to retain leading positions in the market.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market

• The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the market growth, as the energy & utility sector are considered essential services that have forced the sector to rethink how their operations are performed and how they engage with both their staff and their customers.

• However, the pandemic impacted commercial and industrial job sites, causing load patterns to shift, as well as utilities' important role in society's power supply. It has since become every utility’s struggle to ensure that uninterrupted operation and delivery continue while adhering to the necessary social distancing guidelines required safeguarding employees and customers.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transport limitations were implemented, resulting in reduced industrial production and disrupted supply chains, which affected global economic growth by a substantial proportion, severely impacting market growth.

Key Findings Of The Study

• On the basis of smart metering device, the electricity segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 56.9% of the market share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of solution, the software segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 81.4% of the market share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of service, the program consulting segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 56.9% of the market share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

