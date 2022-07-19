Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Flourishing Sales Due to Technological Advancements During 2022-2027 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America & Europe cumulatively account for approximately half of the market share in the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market. Security inks & coatings hold 18.2% of the market share. The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging saves the pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers from the loss

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow on an opulent note at the rate of 8.4% between 2022 and 2027. It could reach US$ 149.1 Bn by the year 2027.



The global anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at approximately US$ 70 Bn in 2018, which translates into an opportunity worth US$ 3.5 Bn for anti-counterfeit technology for pharmaceuticals. The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Enforcement of appropriate measures to prevent illegal drug channeling in the market tends to drive the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market growth.

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is responding at a positive growth rate, which is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Innovation of new technology known as “micro tag” has been developed which is an edible one meant for identification, authentication, brand protection, and quality assurance of medicines are likely to spur sales in the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market.

Technological advancements continue to create opportunities for the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market. Such factors are likely to help in revolutionizing anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging products during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Alien Technology, ATL Security Label Systems, CCL Industries, SICPA Holdings, Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Ardagh Group S.A., Nipro Corporation, Authentix Inc., TruTag Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alpvision SA, OpSec Security Inc., Savi Technology Inc., 3M, Stevanato Group are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Some pharma companies have set up departments whose primary function is to safeguard their brand name from counterfeiting and illicit replication, thereby raising the demand for anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging.

With the advancement in technology, pharmaceutical manufacturers are also integrating innovative options with conventional solutions such as integrating authentication and track & trace elements. All these factors support an increase in demand for anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging products. Tier II pharma companies also prefer similar approaches.

More Insights into the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

North America is the largest pharmaceuticals and biologics research hub that exports bio-pharma products across all geographies. Moreover, companies are making significant investments in research, which is likely to boost the growth of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market in the region.

The United States is anticipated to account for approximately 90% of North America’s anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market share in terms of value. The growth is reflected because of the stringent laws regarding anti-counterfeit activities.

The dominance of the United States in the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is attributed to an increasing preference for advanced and expensive technologies such as RFID by prominent manufacturers.

Europe stands second on similar grounds. The first three regions leading the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market in Europe are Denmark, Belgium, and Germany.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to pick up pace in the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market going forward with improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Research

By Packaging Format:

Bottles & Jars

Vials & Ampoules

Blisters

Trays

Pouches & Sachets

Others (Tubes, Syringes, etc.)

By Printing Technology:

RFID

Security Inks & Coatings

Security Seals

Holograms

Mass Encryption

Barcode

Mass Serialization





By Adhesion:

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable





By End-application:

Pharma & Biological

Medical & Supplies

Gloves

Scissors

Syringes & Needles

Surgical Tapes

Others

Medical Equipment

Surgical

Therapeutic

Diagnostic





By Region:

North America Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Latin America Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Europe Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

East Asia Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

South Asia Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Oceania Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market





About FMI – Packaging Market

In the latest study, FMI offers a detailed study of the global packaging industry market for the forecast period of 2022-2027. This study also highlights key drivers promoting sales of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market through detailed segmentation. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for key industry manufacturers, channel partners, and government bodies.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Opportunity Analysis

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Background

3.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.2. Global Packaging Market Outlook

3.3. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry Outlook

3.4. Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Outlook

3.5. Global Active, Smart & Intelligent Market Outlook

3.6. Macro-Economic Factors

3.7. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact. Details TOC Click Here

