Global One Media Acquires Made4Social Ltd. to Deepen Social Media Expertise

Innovative 360-degree marketing agency, Global One Media, builds social media capabilities with the acquisition of Hong Kong-based Made4Social Ltd.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative 360-degree marketing agency, Global One Media , recently announced its acquisition of Hong Kong-based social media agency, Made4Social Ltd. With proven expertise in hyper-targeted marketing across the world, this move allows Global One Media to further deepen its social media management and marketing capabilities.This move shall help Global One Media offer a robust bouquet of services to its clients with a footprint in Hong Kong, Montreal (Canada), and Oslo (Norway), Global One Media has a presence across Asia, Europe, and North America. Expansion into Australia and South America is slated for 2023. A hybrid-working model allows their experts to work from various countries and time zones, solving client issues and providing solutions 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of Made4Social, increasing our capabilities in social media marketing,” says Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media. “This will enable us to leverage social media more effectively for our clients, giving them more investor visibility, with content created by a larger international team of digital experts and marketers located globally, offering support 24/7.”Boulay adds, “The recent cryptocurrency crash has left investors discouraged. They are seeking better investment opportunities such as emerging stocks with high growth potential and this is where Global One Media comes in. We not only advise and educate investors through our thought leadership series but also open up various opportunities by connecting them with small and mid-cap public companies with great potential.”Key points:• Global One Media announces acquisition of Made4Social Ltd.• Made4Social, a Hong Kong-based social media agency, specializes in social media management, marketing, and advertising for public and private companies, with particular expertise in the mining and metals sector.• With this acquisition, Global One Media further solidifies its 360-degree offerings with proven expertise in Social Media Management, Content Creation, Video Interviews, Email Marketing, Website Development, and Virtual Investor Summits.• Global One Media has a strong presence across Asia, North America, and Europe, and will be making inroads in Australia and South America in 2023.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing and demand generation agency that drives action via effective storytelling. Using hyper-targeted digital marketing tools, our global experts help clients connect with key investor audiences around the world and propel them towards measurable business success.Key services offered include: Social Media Management | Content Creation | Design | Email Marketing | Website Development | Virtual Investor SummitsLocations: Montreal * Hong Kong * OsloFor more information about Global One Media, please visit https://globalonemedia.com For more information about Made4Social, please visit https://www.made4social.com For all press, media inquiries or a full suite of high-resolution photos, please contact Global One Media at info@globalonemedia.com.