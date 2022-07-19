The Brochure has been released for SAE Media Group’s 7th Annual Airborne ISR Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The full agenda and speaker line-up are now available to download for the 7th Annual Airborne ISR Conference.

LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce its 7th Annual Airborne ISR Conference taking place on 19th - 20th October 2022, in London, UK.

Airborne ISR will return as the leading event for industry professionals and government officials around the world, focusing on effective Airborne ISR capabilities.

A genuinely worldwide event where representatives will hear from master industry and military speakers from around the world on the full range of challenges, needs, and updates for armed forces, as Airborne ISR capabilities have become more fundamental for effective operations.

Delegates will have the opportunity to hear the latest developments from a diverse range of nations including the UK, USA, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Lithuania, and more, and listen to briefings from senior officers and industry leaders discussing the future of Airborne ISR.

7th Annual Airborne ISR Conference

19 – 20 October 2022

London, UK

