Cancer Imaging Systems Market 2020 Analysis, Future Industry, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The increasing incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer imaging systems market is projected to be worth USD 12.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cancer imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in cancer imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the market. Hologic, Inc., in November 2019, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3DQuorum™ Imaging Technology, driven by Genius AI™. The technology works simultaneously with Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high-resolution imaging technology and helps radiologists reduce tomosynthesis image volume by 66.0%. The breast imaging system owing to such advancements would produce higher-resolution 3D images, better workflow, and an improved mammography experience for patents necessitating low radiation dose.

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types.

The Cancer Imaging Systems Market report also provides some of the essential market aspects to draw a forecast for the coming years based on the information derived as part of the historical analysis and an analysis of the current market scenario.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

The research study gives a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of several analytical tools and helps identify and capitalize on the growth prospects existing in the Cancer Imaging Systems Market. It also offers accurate insights into the prevalent business strategies. The market overview gives growth estimations based on historical analysis and a detailed evaluation of the gross revenue, demand and supply dynamics, volume, market share, pricing structure, and profit margin for each market segment. The regional analysis takes into consideration the overall sales and CAGR to underline the leading companies in each regional market based on product types and product applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cancer imaging systems market on the basis of imaging systems, application, end-users, and region:

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report offers three types of Cancer Imaging Systemss and uses analytical tools like Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and both qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market.

The report provides an in-depth study of the product, application, and regional segments of the global nano- and micro-satellite industry. As part of the regional analysis, the report includes an assessment of the leading regions of North America, Europe, India, China, and the EMEA.

