BlackFin Executive Honored for Inspired Mentoring and Coaching by Women with Vision
Suha Zehl is recognized for her work advancing the careers of female executives.
While I had the honor to present Suha with her award last night, I did so on behalf of the entire team at BlackFin and conveyed how proud we are of her.”DENVER, CO, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, is proud to announce that the company’s Chief Innovation Officer, Suha Zehl, has been selected by Women with Vision (WWV) with an award for her contributions to female executives across the mortgage industry. Suha was recognized for her ongoing leadership and commitment to inspiring, mentoring, and coaching women within the mortgage industry to further the vision and commitment of WWV. Zehl was listed among an impressive group of women serving in roles across the mortgage and banking industries.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“There is no question in anyone’s mind that Suha is among this fantastic group of industry leaders,” said BlackFin Group CEO Keith Kemph. “She has been tireless in working with women in their professional journey to achieve the highest levels of executive leadership in mortgage banking. While I had the honor to present Suha with her award last night, I did so on behalf of the entire team at BlackFin and conveyed how proud we are of her.”
WWV is a specialized, elite-level training association for women professionals. Filling a clear void in the specific needs for women in finance, WWV’s goal is to fan the flames of women’s progress. As part of its mission, WWV is creating a community that supports one another and that will define a professional vision for decades to come.
Zehl has over 35 years of experience in various industries including financial services, mortgage lending, technology, business intelligence, and higher education. She serves on the Board of Directors for Women with Vision as well as the Board of Governors for the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), where she also serves as a Visionary Ambassador.
She is a regular contributor to various industry magazines and shares thought leadership on several social media platforms including LinkedIn. She is a sought-after speaker and podcast guest and often appears on stage at industry events. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
