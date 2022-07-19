Clinical Trial Software Market 2021 | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Opportunities | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Clinical Trial Software Market Size – USD 900.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.6%

Rising prevalance infectious and chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in clinical trials are some key factors driving global clinical trial software market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical trial software market size reached USD 900.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is a key factor driving global clinical trial software market revenue growth. Increasing targeted patient population has increased the need for faster drug development, which is leading to rising demand for clinical trial management solutions to simplify the complexities associated with clinical trial processes and to streamline the entire clinical research workflow.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based solutions, biometric devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, connected devices, and wearables is significantly improving and streamlining clinical trials processes. Rapid development of new software applications have also contributed significantly in making clinical trials effective, reliable, and timely, and also enabled pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to conduct more successful clinical trials. Increasing availability of design tools, commercial databases, and security applications has enabled effective management of clinical trials ranging from data acquisition, data storage, electronic data capturing, Case Report Form (CRF) printing, preservation of CRF, and from data validation to site assessments.

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the clinical trial software market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the clinical trial software market.

Key players in the market include

Medidata Solutions Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corp., RealTime Software Solutions LLC, BioClinica Inc., MasterControl Inc., MedNet Solutions Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and ArisGlobal LLC.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Clinical Trial Software Market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Clinical Trial Software Market , including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On-cloud segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based clinical trial management solution for offering various advantages such as flexibility, scalability, faster deployment, and ease of integration with other applications.

Software as a Service (SAAS) segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of SAAS platform for enabling high quality data capture, collaboration, real-time decision making and improving operational efficiency of clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of clinical trial software to increase the efficiency of clinical trials, reduce time and costs involved in drug discovery, achieve compliance, and receive regulatory approval for newly developed novel drugs.

North America is expected to account largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing spending on R&D activities, rising number of clinical trials, robust presence of clinical trial software vendors and increasing demand for web-based clinical trial management solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Clinical Trial Software Market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Clinical Trial Software Market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical trial software market on the basis of deployment, delivery, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Web-Based

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise)

Software as a Service (SAAS)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Clinical Trial Software Market ?

What are the key product types and applications of the Managing carbon footprint industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Clinical Trial Software Market ?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

