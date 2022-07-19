Wearable Injectors Market Predicted to be Worth USD 15.66 Billion by 2028, Registering a CAGR of 11.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Wearable Injectors Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced self-injection systems.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients.

The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types.

The Wearable Injectors Market report also provides some of the essential market aspects to draw a forecast for the coming years based on the information derived as part of the historical analysis and an analysis of the current market scenario.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.

Key Highlights in the Report

In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for ‘Combination Goods’ infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.

The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.

The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.

The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.

The research study gives a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of several analytical tools and helps identify and capitalize on the growth prospects existing in the Wearable Injectors Market. It also offers accurate insights into the prevalent business strategies. The market overview gives growth estimations based on historical analysis and a detailed evaluation of the gross revenue, demand and supply dynamics, volume, market share, pricing structure, and profit margin for each market segment. The regional analysis takes into consideration the overall sales and CAGR to underline the leading companies in each regional market based on product types and product applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

The report offers three types of Wearable Injectorss and uses analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and both qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. It estimates the market size in the forecast duration by studying its value, volume, market share, growth rate, and other market essentials. It gives extensive company profiles, wherein the analysts explain the expansion tactics adopted by market leaders, including both long- and short-term strategies, and other vital competitive factors of significant businesses in the global Wearable Injectors market.

The report provides an in-depth study of the product, application, and regional segments of the global nano- and micro-satellite industry. As part of the regional analysis, the report includes an assessment of the leading regions of North America, Europe, India, China, and the EMEA.

Reasons to buy this report:

It evaluates a comprehensive structure and overview of the Wearable Injectors Industry.

It provides accurate insights into critical factors like drivers and constraints, growth rate, value, volume, market share, and overall revenue.

It studies the growth prospects, challenges, drivers and restraints operating in the market.

It allows the reader to understand the Wearable Injectors market competition by assessing the top vendors, with elaborate company profiles, gross revenue, profit margin, import-export status, and global market share.

It brings to light the pricing structure, demand and supply dynamics, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis to support the formulation of lucrative business strategies.

It lists the data sources referred to during the study, detailed research methodology and other vital findings.

