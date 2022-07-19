Trends – Growing geriatric population | Dental 3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 12.46 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand to treat these conditions. Dental 3D printing allows for faster treatment, rapid recovery, and excellent outcomes as 3D printed dental parts and teeth can be accurately produced and engineered for the specific needs of each patient. The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.

Growing geriatric population and increasing demand for 3D printed dental prostheses is a significant factor fueling market growth. 3D printed dental prostheses are more precise than dental prostheses produced through other means and have minimal chances of occurrence of residual structural imperfections and defects, resulting in improved longevity.

The Global Dental 3D Printing Market report is a detailed study of the different segments of the market, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, and regional landscape based on the data gathered from both primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with the research methodology employed for analysis provided in the study. The market overview, SWOT analysis, and insights into the strategies adopted by key players operating in the Dental 3D Printing market help understand the market forces and how those can be exploited to benefit from future opportunities.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Dental 3D Printing market over the forecast period.

The Dental 3D Printing Market report also includes an investment analysis and growth trend analysis to help readers maximize their return on investment. It highlights the growth opportunities existing in the global Dental 3D Printing market segments. It offers an extensive investigation of the import-export status and the rates of production and consumption. The Dental 3D Printing Market report also provides some of the essential market aspects to draw a forecast for the coming years based on the information derived as part of the historical analysis and an analysis of the current market scenario.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Stratasys Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of an innovative 3D printer to provide dental laboratories 3D printing efficiency, combined with realistic and precise model created using PolyJet technology.

Selective laser sintering finds application in the fabrication of dental anatomical study models, drilling & cutting guides, and for designing prototypes. The benefits delivered by selective laser sintering technology are ease of autoclavability, complete printed models’ mechanical functionality, and reduced cost of 3D printed models, in case of mass production.

Dental 3D printing finds extensive use in producing dental implants and provides precise size, shape, color, and position of implants to ascertain a suitable match to the individual patient’s teeth contour.

3D printers enable laboratories and implantologists to improve dental implant workflow, along with addressing the high-fidelity accuracy requirements for such applications. Dental 3D printers, apart from handling dental implants, also 3D print the drill guides required to accomplish certain dental procedures.

The research study gives a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of several analytical tools and helps identify and capitalize on the growth prospects existing in the Dental 3D Printing Market. It also offers accurate insights into the prevalent business strategies. The market overview gives growth estimations based on historical analysis and a detailed evaluation of the gross revenue, demand and supply dynamics, volume, market share, pricing structure, and profit margin for each market segment. The regional analysis takes into consideration the overall sales and CAGR to underline the leading companies in each regional market based on product types and product applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

The report offers three types of Dental 3D Printings and uses analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and both qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. It estimates the market size in the forecast duration by studying its value, volume, market share, growth rate, and other market essentials. It gives extensive company profiles, wherein the analysts explain the expansion tactics adopted by market leaders, including both long- and short-term strategies, and other vital competitive factors of significant businesses in the global Dental 3D Printing market.

The report provides an in-depth study of the product, application, and regional segments of the global nano- and micro-satellite industry. As part of the regional analysis, the report includes an assessment of the leading regions of North America, Europe, India, China, and the EMEA.

Reasons to buy this report:

It evaluates a comprehensive structure and overview of the Dental 3D Printing Industry.

It provides accurate insights into critical factors like drivers and constraints, growth rate, value, volume, market share, and overall revenue.

It studies the growth prospects, challenges, drivers and restraints operating in the market.

It allows the reader to understand the Dental 3D Printing market competition by assessing the top vendors, with elaborate company profiles, gross revenue, profit margin, import-export status, and global market share.

It brings to light the pricing structure, demand and supply dynamics, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis to support the formulation of lucrative business strategies.

It lists the data sources referred to during the study, detailed research methodology and other vital findings.

