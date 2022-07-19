Endometrial Ablation Devices Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Size – USD 1,049.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures among women suffering from endometrial is fueling endometrial ablation devices market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global endometrial ablation devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,596.9 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady endometrial ablation devices market revenue growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders in women, including menorrhagia that are responsible for patients opting for advanced surgical procedures such as endometrial ablation.

Market players are making substantial investment in development of cutting-edge endometrial ablation devices to expand their market revenue share by integrating new functionalities to deliver better outcomes to patients. For instance, in November 2019, Gynesonics, which is a firm engaged in offering healthcare solutions for women, announced the introduction of a transcervical fibroid ablation system, Sonata 2 System in North America (US) and Europe. This innovative fibroid ablation system incorporates intrauterine ultrasound method with advantages of targeted radiofrequency energy in a uterus preserving, incision-less procedure.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/765

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of cases of gynecological disorders, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. An estimated 11% or more than 6 ½ million women in the U.S. have endometriosis. Strong presence of major market players and rise in application of minimally invasive treatment procedures is further driving market revenue growth.

Key players in the market include

Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.), Idoman Teoranta, AEGEA Medical, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Minerva Surgical, Inc.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Endometrial ablation devices market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Endometrial ablation devices market , including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, CooperSurgical announced the acquisition of California-based, AEGEA Medical and its FDA-approved Mara Water Vapor Ablation System. The acquisition complements CooperSurgical’s growing portfolio of women’s health medical products. Mara is an endometrial ablation treatment that uses water vapor to treat heavy menstrual bleeding. Mara has proven to reduce heavy menstrual bleeding and improve women’s quality of life effectively and safely.

Radiofrequency ablation segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to significantly high increase in adoption in recent years. The device inserted in the uterus transmits radiofrequency energy which vaporizes endometrial tissue in a short span of time. Radiofrequency ablation is registering increased adoption due to its convenience, effectivity, and speed of treatment.

Clinic segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 due to advancements in endometrial ablation techniques that do not need large space and can be used in clinics. Emergence of clinics that specialize in treatment of endometrial ablation and availability of advanced technologies for treating the disease in these clinics will contribute to growth of this segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/765

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Endometrial ablation devices market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Endometrial ablation devices market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endometrial ablation devices market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cryoablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Hysteroscopic Ablation

Thermal Balloon

Hydrothermal Ablation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Hospital

Clinic

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endometrial-ablation-devices-market

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Endometrial ablation devices market ?

What are the key product types and applications of the Managing carbon footprint industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Endometrial ablation devices market ?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/765

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

dapps market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dapps-market

molecular diagnostics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market

ultraviolet led market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-led-market

3d bioprinting market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market

synthetic blood substitutes market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market

cell-free dna testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

rehabilitation robotics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-robotics-market

thin wall packaging market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thin-wall-packaging-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-endometrial-ablation-devices-market