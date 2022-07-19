The Community Oncology Services Market Benefits From The Cost-Effective Cancer Care Services

Community Oncology Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Community Oncology Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lower-cost care in community oncology centers is anticipated to boost the community oncology services market growth. The cancer care services are considered to be cost-effective in community oncology centers as compared to hospitals. According to a report published by the Community Oncology Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices, on cost differences associated with oncology care delivered in a community setting versus a hospital setting, the cost of cancer care per patient per month for various tumors in Community-based Clinics (CCs) was approximately $12,000 whereas the cost of cancer care in Hospital-based Oncology Clinics (HCs) was about $20,000. Furthermore, the cost per patient per month for treatment of chemotherapy in a community setting was nearly $5,000 compared to around $8,500 in hospital-based clinics. According to the community oncology services market analysis, the low cost of community oncology settings or community oncology centers is expected to drive the demand for the market over the forecast years.

Read more on the Global Community Oncology Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-oncology-services-market

The global community oncology services market size is expected to grow from $39.77 billion in 2021 to $58.78 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The global community oncology services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $87.55 billion in 2031.

According to the community oncology services market analysis, the initiatives taken by major companies within the market will create innovative new products and coverings for the cancer. Key providers in oncology are integrating various strategic measures such as acquisitions, new product developments, and capacity expansions to expand their global visibility. For instance, in June 2021, Akumin has announced the acquisition of Alliance HealthCare Services to obtain a much bigger slice of the radiology and oncology services market, valued at $820 million. The combined company will offer the foremost comprehensive radiology and oncology solutions to patients within the U.S.

Major players covered in the global community oncology services industry are The US Oncology Network, OneOncology, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), The Oncology Institute, Community Care Physicians, P.C. (CCP).

TBRC’s community oncology services market report is segmented by type into small community oncology clinics, medium community oncology clinics, large community oncology clinics, by cancer type into breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, other cancer types, by therapy type into medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, others.

Community Oncology Services Market 2022 – By Type (Small Community Oncology Clinics, Medium Community Oncology Clinics, Large Community Oncology Clinics), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancer Types), By Therapy Type (Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a community oncology services market overview, forecast community oncology services market size and growth for the whole market, community oncology services market segments, geographies, community oncology services market trends, community oncology services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Community Oncology Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6292&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), By Distribution Type (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilar-global-market-report

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Device Type (Brachytherapy Devices, Endoscopic Devices), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In-Situ Hybridization (ISH), Isothermic Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INNAT), Chips & Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC