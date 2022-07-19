Micro Irrigation System Market Research Report 2022 Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in micro irrigation system technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for drip irrigation systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro irrigation system market size was USD 9.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in micro-irrigation systems and launch of advanced systems that aid in saving water are some key factors projected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Farmers are becoming more aware of advantages of micro-sprinkler irrigation and are shifting away from flood irrigation toward micro-sprinkler systems. In addition, farmers are turning to micro-irrigation since traditional irrigation technologies have various drawbacks including water wastage, challenges irrigating mountainous terrain, and unequal water distribution, among others. Moreover, micro-irrigation can also increase yields while lowering costs associated with water, fertilizer, and labor.

Furthermore, manufacturers are launching innovative products, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. On 31 August 2019 for example, Rivulis Irrigation India, which is a part of global micro irrigation firm Rivulis Israel, launched Manna, which is a satellite-based software solution for irrigation in the country.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Netafim, The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation, T-L Irrigation, Microjet, JSS Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Inc., Rivulis, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Hunter Industries, and Irritec S.p.A. as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Highlights From the Report

The open field segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Open field farming allows cultivation over large areas and is also cost-effective. In addition, open field crop production allows growing crops naturally where the roots are well-adapted, under the appropriate climate conditions, and during suitable seasons.

The drip irrigation system segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This system is generally used in arid and semi-arid regions with scarcity of water as it has a better rate of saving water and fertilizers. It enables application of water directly to plant crop roots, which reduces overwatering, runoff, and evaporation. This has increased demand for drip irrigation systems and driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to increasing government funding for conducting R&D activities to drip irrigation technologies, which is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market. For example, Israeli Company Netafim has exported drip technology to several small firms in water sparse areas of Paraguay.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro irrigation system market based on mechanism, component, cultivation technology, crop type, application, and region:

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sprinkler Irrigation System

Drip Irrigation System

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sprinkler Irrigation Components

Tubing

Pressure Regulators

Nozzles

Others

Drip Irrigation Components

Drippers

Pressure Regulators

Valves and Filters

Tubing

Others

Cultivation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Protected Cultivation

Open Field

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plantation Crops

Vegetables

Orchards & Vineyards

Field Crops

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

