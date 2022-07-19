St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, 1st Degree Agg Assault, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005414
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:7-18-22 @ 1235
INCIDENT LOCATION: Post office Lane, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: VCOR, 1st Degree Agg Assault, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief.
ACCUSED: Trent Demers
AGE:27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7-18-22 at approximately 1235 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a family fight on Post Office Lane in Lyndonville, Vermont.
Investigation revealed Demers assaulted a household member, violated his conditions of release, stole a bicycle, and destroyed the siding of the residence. Demers was transported to NERCC for the lack of having a court approved residence and custodian. Demers was cited into court on 7-19-22 at 1230 for the charges listed above.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-19-22 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: None