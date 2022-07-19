Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, 1st Degree Agg Assault, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4005414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Hastings                       

STATION:   St. Johnsbury        

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:7-18-22 @ 1235

INCIDENT LOCATION: Post office Lane, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: VCOR, 1st Degree Agg Assault, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief.

 

ACCUSED:   Trent Demers                                           

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7-18-22 at approximately 1235 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a family fight on Post Office Lane in Lyndonville, Vermont.

 

Investigation revealed Demers assaulted a household member, violated his conditions of release, stole a bicycle, and destroyed the siding of the residence. Demers was transported to NERCC for the lack of having a court approved residence and custodian. Demers was cited into court on 7-19-22 at 1230 for the charges listed above. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  7-19-22 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  NERCC   

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: None

 

