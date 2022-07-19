Submit Release
State troopers, Brattleboro police investigate suspicious death in Brattleboro

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

State troopers, Brattleboro police investigate suspicious death in Brattleboro

 

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, July 19, 2022) — The Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, in Brattleboro.

 

Officers with Brattleboro police located the body in a vehicle on Elliot Street at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. The death appeared to be suspicious, and the Brattleboro Police Department requested assistance from the Vermont State Police.

 

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division, along with the Brattleboro Police Department.

 

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity will be released following further investigation.

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

