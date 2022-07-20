Wencor announces extension of Purchase Agreement with ALP Aviation through 2027

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wencor, LLC and Alp Havacilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Alp Aviation) have announced the signing of a multi-year Purchase Agreement, whereas, Wencor will provide consumable and expendable (C&E) parts to support ALP Aviation’s production requirements. The parties held a signature ceremony during the Farnborough Airshow in Hampshire, England.

Alp Aviation and Wencor have enjoyed a partnership for 20+ years. The new MY10 Sikorsky contract will extend this relationship through 2027. Wencor will support ALP's requirements through its many OEM authorized distributorships, demand planning and JIT supply chain services through its local stocking facilities.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with ALP that we have enjoyed for over two decades,” said Wencor CEO, Shawn Trogdon. “We look forward to utilizing our broad product offerings and best-in- class service levels to support ALP Aviation and their customers for years to come.”

“We would like to thank Wencor for their excellent service to our organization. We are impressed by the timely support that the team has been providing us. This has helped us greatly to complete our projects on time and achieving customer satisfaction.” said Alp Aviation’s General Manager, Senay İdil.

About Wencor, LLC

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. Wencor provides innovated aviation solutions to its customers through increased availability, improved reliability and cost containment efforts. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Absolute Aviation Services, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aerospace Coatings International, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, ASC Industries and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Florida, Washington, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and join Wencor on LinkedIn.

About ALP AVIATION

Established in 1998 in Eskisehir, Türkiye; Alp Aviation is a privately owned company with absolute dedication to the aerospace industry and its highest standards. With its efficient operations, quality, design and lean manufacturing practices, Alp Aviation manufactures flight critical and rotating parts, systems and subsystems for various customers around the world.

ALP Aviation operates under four Business Units. Having approximately 1300 highly skilled employees, Alp Aviation utilizes more than 200 new generation multi-axes machines and CMM quality control equipment, performs various tests including non-destructive tests, coatings and other special processes and has a wide range of laboratory capabilities. Alp Aviation has over 70 distinct special processes some of which can rarely be found throughout the world, and all approved by NADCAP and OEM customers. Alp Aviation, together with its efficient supply chain demonstrate extensive experience in machining and processing of titanium, nickel, aluminium, steel, stainless steel, copper alloys and super alloys. Alp Aviation is the reliable partner to the world’s aviation giants such as Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky, LM Aero), Raytheon Technologies (Pratt & Whitney, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Collins Aerospace), Honeywell, Boeing, Heroux Devtek, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) and Aselsan.