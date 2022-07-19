Wood Preservatives Market Growing at a CAGR 5.0% | Key Player - Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing construction of residential and non-residential buildings in developing economies is driving the global wood preservatives market.

Market Size – USD 1,313.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of bio-based wood preservatives” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to control wood degradation issues caused by decay or fungal rot, molds, sap stain, and wood-destroying insects. Growth of the construction industry led by the rising expenditure on construction activities in developing economies is projected to drive the demand for wood preservatives during the forecast period.

The rising necessity to increase service life of wood and to reduce the need for frequent replacements of wood, causing addition to deforestation, has led to the rising adoption of wood preservatives. The countries with hot and humid tropical climate witness rapid wood decomposition, resulting in increased usage of wood preservatives.

Moreover, the rising need for forest conservation has driven the utilization of wood preservation to reduce the demand for replacement of wood. Growth in population in developing countries has increased the demand for timber, which is expected to drive the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

Key players include Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of wood treatment chemicals, treated wood products, and carbon compounds, announced its plans to enter the copper naphthenate wood preservatives market. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effect of wood preservative chemicals on the environment and humans has led to the rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives among industries.

The water-based wood preservatives segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Leach resistance and eco-friendly nature of water-based wood preservatives is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wood preservatives market in terms of application, formulation, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

