Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market by Growing demand for cold supply chain for Top Industry DB Schenker and FedEx

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Size – USD 8,796.17 Billion in 2020, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Trends – Growing demand for cold supply chain

Growth of e-commerce sector and increasing demand for fast and efficient delivery to customers are significantly driving global logistics & supply chain industry market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing.

The Global Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Competition in the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market :

The Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as DB Schenker, FedEx Corporation, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., AP Moller Maersk, Deutsche Post AG, Geodis, United Parcel Service of America Inc., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., and BDP International.

Some Key Highlights From Report :

Logistics & supply chain industry via cold chain logistics service aids in extending perishable food products shelf-life by controlling factors that cause spoilage of food. Rising demand for fruits and vegetables, and meat and seafood across the globe due to advancements in packaging materials, which is further propelling growth of the logistics & supply chain industry market.

Logistics & supply chain industry market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector, and evolvement of third-party and fourth-party logistics service providers. In addition, increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries to improve infrastructure, presence of a large consumer base, and rising disposable income among consumers are spurring market growth in the region.

The Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market . The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market . The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics & supply chain industry market on the basis of transportation mode, application, industry vertical, and region:

Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Warehousing

Sourcing & Procurement

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

