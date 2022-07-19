Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lotions (including sunscreens) market size is expected to grow from $37.12 billion in 2021 to $42.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The global lotions market size is expected to grow to $71.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%. Rapid growth in the millennial population is expected to drive the perfumes market.

The body lotions manufacturing market consists of the sales of body lotions. The body lotion is a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic purposes, or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens, are substances that protect from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus help against sunburns.

Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Trends

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sunscreen lotions, nail polish with UV protection, and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Segments

The global lotions (including sunscreens) market is segmented:

By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Others

By Application: Men, Women, Baby

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global lotions (including sunscreens) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad, and L'Oréal S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

