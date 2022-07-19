Project Portfolio Management Market Analysis to 2028 Size, Share, Trends, Business Opportunities and Future Scope

Emergen Research Logo

Project Portfolio Management Market Trends – Increasing need for gaining full understanding of project processes and resource allocation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

The Global Project Portfolio Management Market report is a detailed study of the different segments of the market, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, and regional landscape based on the data gathered from both primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with the research methodology employed for analysis provided in the study. The market overview, SWOT analysis, and insights into the strategies adopted by key players operating in the Project Portfolio Management market help understand the market forces and how those can be exploited to benefit from future opportunities.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.

The Project Portfolio Management Market report also includes an investment analysis and growth trend analysis to help readers maximize their return on investment. It highlights the growth opportunities existing in the global Project Portfolio Management market segments. It offers an extensive investigation of the import-export status and the rates of production and consumption. The Project Portfolio Management Market report also provides some of the essential market aspects to draw a forecast for the coming years based on the information derived as part of the historical analysis and an analysis of the current market scenario.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

Key Highlights from the Report

The services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions among SMEs, leading to increasing demand for project portfolio management services, and such services enabling project scoping, making plans, and adjusting administration procedures which improve the efficiency of SMEs' business activities, is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of project portfolio management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises are spending actively in order to compete in today's modern competitive market.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising implementation on-premise based project portfolio management solution across various industries.

The research study gives a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of several analytical tools and helps identify and capitalize on the growth prospects existing in the Project Portfolio Management Market. It also offers accurate insights into the prevalent business strategies. The market overview gives growth estimations based on historical analysis and a detailed evaluation of the gross revenue, demand and supply dynamics, volume, market share, pricing structure, and profit margin for each market segment. The regional analysis takes into consideration the overall sales and CAGR to underline the leading companies in each regional market based on product types and product applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The report offers three types of Project Portfolio Managements and uses analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and both qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. It estimates the market size in the forecast duration by studying its value, volume, market share, growth rate, and other market essentials. It gives extensive company profiles, wherein the analysts explain the expansion tactics adopted by market leaders, including both long- and short-term strategies, and other vital competitive factors of significant businesses in the global Project Portfolio Management market.

The report provides an in-depth study of the product, application, and regional segments of the global nano- and micro-satellite industry. As part of the regional analysis, the report includes an assessment of the leading regions of North America, Europe, India, China, and the EMEA.

Reasons to buy this report:

It evaluates a comprehensive structure and overview of the Project Portfolio Management Industry.

It provides accurate insights into critical factors like drivers and constraints, growth rate, value, volume, market share, and overall revenue.

It studies the growth prospects, challenges, drivers and restraints operating in the market.

It allows the reader to understand the Project Portfolio Management market competition by assessing the top vendors, with elaborate company profiles, gross revenue, profit margin, import-export status, and global market share.

It brings to light the pricing structure, demand and supply dynamics, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis to support the formulation of lucrative business strategies.

It lists the data sources referred to during the study, detailed research methodology and other vital findings.

