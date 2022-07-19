Intelligent Transportation System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing traffic and growing population in urban areas, and the rise in the adoption of smart cities.

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size – USD 15.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market trends – Product launches and research for advanced ITS.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.

Also, intelligent transportation systems can render more reliable safety and security by combining intelligent communication systems in the infrastructure, thus boosting the market growth. Increased income levels have increased the demand for mobility of people and increased road congestions in major cities around the world, which has fostered the demand for advanced transportation systems. However, lack of safe and good quality public transportation, major road safety concerns, and insufficient transit capacity is the major hindrance to the intelligent transportation system.

Key Highlights from the Report

Roadways are considered the fastest-growing segment in the intelligent transport system market. The rise in the number of commercial and manufacturing activities will encourage market players to deploy proper asset management and monitoring systems.

The advanced traffic management system held the largest market share in the ITS market. This is due to the growing traffic congestion on roads and an increase in the affordability of vehicles. The availability of favorable deals by the automotive manufacturers and changing lifestyle will lead to traffic congestion. This is expected to foster the segment’s demand.

The growth in demand for driving assistance and the automatic driving system will support the demand for automotive telematics. Moreover, factors such as the need to reduce traffic on roads and an increase in government funding will propel the demand.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market on the basis of mode of transport, system, application, and region:

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Advanced Traffic Management System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligent Traffic Control

Parking Management

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Collision Avoidance

Passenger Information Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Ticketing Management

Automotive Telematics

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Intelligent Transportation System Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Intelligent Transportation System market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

