Intelligent Transportation System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027
Increasing traffic and growing population in urban areas, and the rise in the adoption of smart cities.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.
Also, intelligent transportation systems can render more reliable safety and security by combining intelligent communication systems in the infrastructure, thus boosting the market growth. Increased income levels have increased the demand for mobility of people and increased road congestions in major cities around the world, which has fostered the demand for advanced transportation systems. However, lack of safe and good quality public transportation, major road safety concerns, and insufficient transit capacity is the major hindrance to the intelligent transportation system.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/106
Key Highlights from the Report
Roadways are considered the fastest-growing segment in the intelligent transport system market. The rise in the number of commercial and manufacturing activities will encourage market players to deploy proper asset management and monitoring systems.
The advanced traffic management system held the largest market share in the ITS market. This is due to the growing traffic congestion on roads and an increase in the affordability of vehicles. The availability of favorable deals by the automotive manufacturers and changing lifestyle will lead to traffic congestion. This is expected to foster the segment’s demand.
The growth in demand for driving assistance and the automatic driving system will support the demand for automotive telematics. Moreover, factors such as the need to reduce traffic on roads and an increase in government funding will propel the demand.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/106
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market on the basis of mode of transport, system, application, and region:
Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Roadways
Airways
Railways
Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Traveler Information System
Advanced Public Transportation System
Advanced Traffic Management System
ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Intelligent Traffic Control
Parking Management
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Collision Avoidance
Passenger Information Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Ticketing Management
Automotive Telematics
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-transportation-system-market
Competitive Terrain:
The Global Intelligent Transportation System Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:
Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.
Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:
The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Intelligent Transportation System market into a broad product spectrum.
The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.
A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.
Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/106
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/106
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
immunocytokines market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunocytokines-market
pilates and yoga studios market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market
non thermal pasteurization market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-thermal-pasteurization-market
high performance polyurethane elastomers market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-polyurethane-elastomers-market
large caliber ammunition market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/large-caliber-ammunition-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-intelligent-transportation-system-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn