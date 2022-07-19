Reproductive Genetics Market Business Strategy, Business Opportunities, Size, Major Players, Growth Analysis 2021–2028

Emergen Research Logo

Reproductive Genetics Market Size – USD 4.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%

Increasing investment by major companies and rising demand for genetic testing, and improvement in reimbursement policies for medical tests are key growth driving factors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global reproductive genetics market size is expected to reach USD 11.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in adoption of genetic tests and advancements in molecular diagnostics is driving global reproductive genetics market revenue growth.

Reproductive genetics focus on fertility and reproduction that affect some families in the form of chromosomal and genetic abnormalities that increase risk to biological children, reproductive loss, multiple miscarriages, and family history of genetic abnormalities. Genetic testing for embryos created through IVF is also increasing, and development in genetic testing is making it possible to test for genetic disorders in artificial reproduction, which is driving growth of the market to a significant extent.

The Global Reproductive Genetics Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Competition in the Reproductive Genetics Market

The Reproductive Genetics Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Centogene AG, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and OPKO Health, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From Report :

In May 2021, Juno Diagnostics, Which is a company focusing on enhancing access to genetic health information, announced that closing of Series A financing round for USD 25 million led by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund. The fund will support product development, clinical validation studies, and commercial launch of JunoDx’s product offerings for non-invasive prenatal testing.

Prenatal screening covers a variety of tests doctors recommend for a pregnant patient. Some prenatal screening tests determines the chances a baby may or may not have chromosomal disorders, such as Down Syndrome. Though recommended by doctors, it is non-invasive and optional, and poses no risk to pregnancy as it involves ultrasound and blood work.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a widely accepted genetic testing technology in the prenatal testing arena. NGS is able to detect embryos with unbalanced chromosomal translocations that were not identified earlier. NGS offers better coverage of the chromosomes, higher resolution, and is faster and more affordable.

Single gene disorders are among the most understood genetic disorders due to their inheritance patterns and relatively simple genetic causes. Some of the most common single gene disorders are sickle cell anaemia, hemochromatosis, cystic fibrosis, and Tay-Sachs. Reproductive genetic tests are done to detect the possibility of single gene disorders in babies.

The Reproductive Genetics Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Reproductive Genetics Market . The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Reproductive Genetics Market . The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Reproductive Genetics Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global reproductive genetics market on the basis of product type, procedure type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Natal Screening

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing

Infertility Genetic Testing

Carrier Screening

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Gene Disorder

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormality

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Why should you buy this Reproductive Genetics Market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

