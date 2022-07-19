Strategies For Global Ethyl Alcohol Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethyl alcohol market size is expected to grow from $486.53 billion in 2021 to $518.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global ethyl alcohol market size is expected to grow to $649.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Rising demand for ethanol in the food processing industry is contributing to the ethyl alcohol market growth.

The ethyl alcohol market consists of sales of ethyl alcohol and related services. Ethyl alcohol is used as a solvent in the synthesis of other organic chemicals, as an ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, or brandy, and as a gasoline additive in the automotive industry. Ethyl alcohol is also known as ethanol or grain alcohol is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid industrially used as a chemical intermediate to make pharmaceutical ingredients or as a solvent.

Global Ethyl Alcohol Market Trends

Companies are increasingly producing ethanol from corn and sugar in the ethyl alcohol market. Ethanol is produced from corn by the dry milling process. In this process, corn kernel is prepared into flour or mash, which is then mixed with water. It is purified through distillation and dehydration to create ethanol. The rising demand for liquid fuels in the transportation industry, global rising demand for oil, and negative consequences of global warming have contributed to the increased use of corn-based sugar to produce ethanol, thereby reducing global warming gases. It can be used in many of today's passenger cars and trucks as a substitute for burning gasoline.

Global Ethyl Alcohol Market Segments

The global ethyl alcohol market is segmented:

By Type: Synthetic, Fermented

By Application: Industrial Solvent, Fuel/Fuel Additive, Bacteriacide/Disinfectant, Beverages, Personal Care, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global ethyl alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethyl alcohol market overview, analyzes and ethyl alcohol market forecast market size and growth, ethyl alcohol market share, ethyl alcohol market segments and geographies, ethyl alcohol market players, ethyl alcohol market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, and LyondellBasell Industries NV.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

