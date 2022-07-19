Submit Release
Community Baby Shower Provides a Dose of Joy While Helping Families in Need

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All babies should be celebrated, and all families should have the essentials they need to welcome their new bundle of joy home. These are the main motivators for one Cleveland area professional as she hosts her third baby shower for families in Cleveland. In conjunction with her charity Mom Effect, Dr. Marie McCausland is hosting the third iteration of the Community Baby Shower this month at Edgewater Park in the Upper Pavilions, at Upper Edgewater Dr, Cleveland Ohio. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 4-7 pm. Families across the Cleveland area who need a little extra support in getting the supplies needed to welcome their baby home are invited to attend.

Dr. Marie McCausland is the founder of the Community Baby Shower, as well as DigiDoula and her charitable organization Mom Effect. Through both of her organizations, she is helping parents to answer the question “where is my village?” with missions to connect and share information they need to be confident throughout their pregnancies and post-partum with love, compassion, and education. Parents are invited to join the FREE DigiDoula Village to learn often ignored postpartum information and get connected to more events, resources, and local professionals.

In July 2021, McCausland hosted the first Community Baby Shower to distribute items which she had collected through going to garage sales and buying items off of Facebook marketplace, as a way to not only boost the local economy but get quality items into the hands of local low -families. In addition to the items purchased by McCausland, numerous donors came forward to give money to purchase additional items or directly donate items to the shower. The July event celebrated over 150 families and their new or soon-to-be-born babies. The team distributed over 15,000 items to those in attendance and provided food and beverages at the shower. In November 2021, her second baby shower was able to distribute over 30,000 items to over 300 families, filing a 26 ft box truck and 3 storage units. For this July event, McCausland aims to help over 500 families with over 50,000 baby items!

"The Community Baby Shower is our organizations love letter to the city," said McCausland. "We couldn’t believe we filled a 26 foot box truck full of donations in November, and we are about to do it again this July! Our last event we ran out of items quickly which highlighted the great need we had in our community for this type of event. Pregnancy is such an exciting time, but it can also be stressful, especially if parents don’t have the resources to purchase all that is needed to welcome a new baby into their lives. The Community Baby Shower offers a way to celebrate this exciting moment in their lives while giving them the support they need as they welcome a new baby into the world.”

The event is sponsored by Monica Yost Kiss and Jenn Vidmar, Licensed Realtors with HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum, Village of Healing, Tutu School Akron, and Ohio Women’s Health Physical Therapy. McCausland is still accepting monetary and items donations from the community ahead of the July 27th event. To learn more or to donate, contact Marie McCausland at (814) 528-1038 or MarieMcCausland@MomEffect.org.

