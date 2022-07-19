Collagen Peptides Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR of 5.1% by 2028 | Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group

Emergen Research Logo

Expanding collagen peptides applications in nutritional products, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 608.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – increasing use of collagen peptides in nutritional products.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to shift in consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and expanding application of collagen peptides in nutritional products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

The psychological and nutritional properties of collagen peptides offer several health benefits such as minimizing muscle soreness after intense exercise, improving joint health, aiding in muscle growth, providing energy during workouts, and strengthening skin by helping the body produce more collagen and hyaluronic acid, and preventing bone loss. Due to wide range of applications and various health benefits, collagen peptides has been finding widening application in food and beverages as a core ingredient and this trend is expected to continue to drive growth of the collagen peptides market going ahead.

Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Nitta Gelatin, which is a leading manufacturer of gelatin in India, launched premium gelatin with Japanese technology in the HoReCa category. The premium gelatin will allow food connoisseurs to prepare various desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies, and marshmallows at international standards.

In April 2020, GELITA AG launched new product – VERISOL GELITA – which contains bioactive collagen peptides, which is an essential component for supporting healthy skin. VERISOL is scientifically proven to have positive results on overall skin conditions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Collagen Peptides market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Collagen Peptides market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Collagen Peptides industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market based on source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Collagen Peptides market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Collagen Peptides Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

