Facial Implants Market for Healthcare Industry Worth USD 4.69 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic surgery is a key factor driving revenue growth of the facial implants market

Market Size – USD 2.29 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in facial implant surgeries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global facial implants market size reached USD 2.29 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing instances of facial abnormalities owing to congenital diseases are expected to be one of the primary reasons driving market revenue growth. The rising concern about personal appearance among the local population in both developed and emerging countries is estimated to boost the number of cosmetic operations, hence driving revenue growth of the market.The vast majority of facial implants are solid silicone implants, which have a long history of safety. Face implants are intended to be permanent, however, they can be removed if consumers want to. A plethora of technical improvements has been made in the field of facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. The potential for clinical use is limitless as innovation in fields such as scanning, computer applications, and biomaterials increases at a rapid pace. Patient-specific surgical modeling has emerged as the standard in biomedical and postoperative reconstructive surgery, with demonstrable benefits in operating timelines, anatomical structure restoration, and patient experience.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The chin & mandibular segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing adoption of chin augmentation procedures for face rejuvenation are factors driving the growth of the segment. Chin implants can be utilized to correct a chin that is out of proportion to the forehead and mid-face. A tiny or sunken chin is one that disappears into a normal-weight person's neck rather than sticking out as a defining facial feature.

The biological segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Plastic surgery includes a wide range of treatments, including craniofacial surgery, skin flaps and grafts, liposuction and body contouring, breast surgery, and facial cosmetic procedures. Biomaterials are extensively used in plastic surgery due to their improved biocompatibility and biodegradability. Many different types of biomaterials are now used in plastic surgery for a variety of purposes. Furthermore, since three-dimensional printing technology has advanced in recent years, macroscopically more precise and customized bio-scaffolding materials with microporous structures have made substantial progress, which is expected to result in biomaterial innovations.

The eyelid surgery segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Eyelid surgery is a widespread procedure that has helped both men and women improve their appearance by removing excess skin from the upper eyelids. Top eyelid surgery includes a number of aesthetic and functional benefits, including removal of excess skin along the top eyelids, firming and tightening of loose muscles and inelastic skin, elimination of fat bulges above the eyes, and lifting of heavy, sagging skin for improved vision.

The market in Europe accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Europe is a hotspot of plastic surgery innovation, adapting to many cultures, customs, and medical and surgical beliefs. These alterations have recently become much more noticeable and quick. Microsurgery, tissue expansion, craniofacial surgery, and their subsets have permanently altered trauma, cancer therapy, and cosmetic surgery.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sientra, Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Spectrum Medical, Medartis AG, Eurosurgical Ltd, Hanson Medical, Inc., and Acumed LLC

Emergen Research has segmented the global facial implants market on the basis of product, material type, procedure, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chin and Mandibular

Cheek

Nasal

Injectable

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metal

Biological

Polymers

Ceramic

Others

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Eyelid Surgery

Facial lift

Rhinoplasty

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Facial Implants market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Facial Implants market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Facial Implants market.

