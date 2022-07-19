Retail Cloud Market Future Opportunities, Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2021–2028

Emergen Research Logo

Numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements, and rapid growth across e-commerce sectors

Retail Cloud Market Size – USD 23.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1 %, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud by retailers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail cloud market size is expected to reach USD 109.98 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements which offers a wide range of applications, and rise in e-commerce sectors are driving market revenue growth.

The hybrid cloud deployment is expected to register a significantly faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid clouds allow data and applications to move between the two environments. To stay relevant in today’s customer centric market, it is crucial to provide seamless customer experience to retain the existing ones and gain new customers and a flexible cloud infrastructure is critical to delivering it. A hybrid cloud provides organizations multiple advantages such as greater flexibility, more deployment options, greater security, and compliance compared to public and private deployment

The Global Retail Cloud Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Competition in the Retail Cloud Market

The Retail Cloud Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., and Syntel, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From Report :

In June 2020, Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic change in retail operations, including closing of Microsoft Store physical locations. The company’s retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft Corporate facilities and continue providing sales, training, and support to remote locations. Microsoft has also announced plans to continue its investment in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows, reaching more than more than 1.2 billion people, every month in 190 markets.

In April 2019, Oracle released version 19AMP of Oracle Commerce Cloud. This new version is providing a host of new features with functional efficiency additions like the ability to edit prices directly in the storefront, publish a filtered list of changes, and adds a vital marketing and merchandising capability with personalization based on geolocation.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the retail market, increasing demand for retail cloud-based solutions, and presence of major key players in countries in the region. In addition, organizations are shifting to providing personalized in-store shopping experience to their customers, which is a major factors expected to fuel growth of the market in the region.

The Retail Cloud Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Retail Cloud Market . The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Retail Cloud Market . The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Retail Cloud Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the retail cloud market based on solution, service, deployment, and region

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Merchandizing

Workforce Management

Reporting and Analytics

Data Security

Omni-Channel

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

