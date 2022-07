Orphan Drugs Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Orphan Drugs

Orphan drugs market is projected to reach $435.68 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orphan drugs are specialized pharmaceutical agents administered for the treatment of rare (orphan) diseases. These diseases have a very low prevalence rate; thus, pharmaceutical companies do not readily invest in these drugs as the returns on investment in orphan drugs market are risky as compared to non-orphan drugs. Moreover, multiple clinical trials for drug testing cannot be voluntarily performed due to the small patient population. However, orphan drugs have shown tremendous potential in diagnosis and treatment of cancer; this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

AMRYT PHARMA PLC.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JANSSEN GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC)

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ)

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI S.A

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/204

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The global orphan drugs market also declined in 2020 due to factors such as a decline in screening services, reduced access to specialists, treatment interruption, limited operations in most industries, inadequate funding to research & academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, and disrupted supply chain and challenges. However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021, and show stable growth for orphan drugs market in the coming future.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/204

Favorable government policies and rise in cases of rare diseases boost the orphan drugs market growth. In addition, availability of market exclusivity for orphan drugs developers, and increase in indications of orphan drugs to treat an array of different diseases such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, and others, also boost the growth of the market. However, limited patient pool for clinical trial & product marketing and high treatment costs per patient, restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growth in novel indications designated for known orphan drugs and untapped emerging markets are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the orphan drugs market during the forecast period.

The global orphan drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, and region. By disease type, it is categorized into oncological diseases, metabolic diseases, hematologic & immunologic diseases, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, and other rare diseases that include transplantation diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatologic diseases, perinatal & congenital abnormalities, and others.

Oncological diseases segment is again divided into acute myeloid leukemia (AML), pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, renal cell carcinoma, and others. In addition, metabolic diseases segment is further classified into hunter syndrome, Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, hypoparathyroidism, and others. Furthermore, hematologic & immunologic diseases segment is segmented into hereditary angioedema (HAE), hemophilia, and others. Moreover, neurological diseases segment is further segmented into Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, and others. The oncological diseases segment was the major shareholder in 2020, owing to increase in prevalence of oncological diseases, rise in cancer awareness among population, early screening of cancer and availability of oncological orphan drugs for treatment of cancer.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข Based on disease type, the oncological diseases segment held the largest share in the global orphan drugs market in 2020.

โ€ข Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the orphan drugs market forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global orphan drugs market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to presence of large patient population and early adoption of advance drugs, strong presence of key players, availability of drugs, early diagnosis, and favorable reimbursement policies.

๐–๐ž ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ-

North America Orphan Drugs Market

Japan Orphan Drugs Market

South Korea Orphan Drugs Market

Singapore Orphan Drugs Market

Australia Orphan Drugs Market

Europe Orphan Drugs Market

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Hearing Care Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Electrosurgical Devices Market

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.