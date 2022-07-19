Submit Release
Study Finds Global Warming Acceleration Began Around 1993

Global Warming Acceleration Increasingly Rapidly Intensifying Climate Change

If you think the weather has worsened in a hurry recently, it will worsen even faster and faster in the future.”
— Charles D Coleman

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global warming acceleration began around 1993 according to a study published today in Theoretical and Applied Climatology.

Charles D. Coleman, the author, summarizes this acceleration and its impacts, “If you think the weather has worsened in a hurry recently, it will worsen even faster and faster in the future.” This is an example of a nonlinearity which complicates predicting climate models. Most models assume linear relationships between their variables. That is, for a fixed increase in, say, temperature, all components are predicted to have the same changes regardless of their initial values and histories. These models are the simplest and easiest to estimate. In contrast nonlinear relationships destroy these simple relationships, making difficult their estimation even when a reasonable understanding of the relationships exists.

A simple way to understand acceleration and its effects is to assume that the temperature increases by, for example, 0.1 degree in the first year, then by 0.2 degree in the second year with the increases growing every year. At first, the changes may be unnoticeable, with minimal effects. In time, the acceleration will produce very noticeable changes. For example, the world is now experiencing increasingly frequent and intense heat waves and forest and grassland fires. Their frequencies and intensities can only be expected to increase at increasing rates.

Coleman suggests that accelerating sea ice loss that began around 1988 is responsible for global warming acceleration. This is due to water’s far greater absorption of solar radiation than ice, leading to accelerating sea and air temperature increases. Global glacial ice loss acceleration appears to be caused by global warming acceleration, though the relationship is less clear.

To stop and even reverse global warming acceleration, Coleman recommends that sea ice restoration should be a part of global warming mitigation strategy. Efforts to develop the technology for sea ice restoration are ongoing.

Article information:

This article, “Improved Complete Ensemble Empirical Mode Decompositions with Adaptive Noise of Global, Hemispherical and Tropical Temperature Anomalies, 1850-2021,” was authored by Charles D. Coleman and published in Theoretical and Applied Climatology. It can be accessed at https://doi.org/10.1007/s00704-022-04064-x.

Contact: Charles D. Coleman cdcoleman113@gmail.com

Disclaimer:

This article represents private work by Coleman. Therefore, the U.S. Census Bureau cannot bear any responsibility for its contents.

About Charles D. Coleman:

Charles D. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in Economics from George Mason University. He currently works for the U.S. Census Bureau as a Mathematical Statistician. His research interests include time series, seasonal adjustment, cross-sectional estimates quality and climatology.

Charles Coleman
cdcoleman113@gmail.com
Independent Researcher
