Industrial Robots Market Players Integrate Artificial Intelligence, Boosting Growth Rate To 10%

Industrial Robots Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Robots Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence-enabled robots are a key trend, gaining popularity in the industrial robots global market. Artificial intelligence-enabled robots are robots that use AI technology sensors, actuators, and vision systems that are used in carrying out tasks such as cleaning equipment, transporting materials in factories, and managing the tasks. AI-enabled robots are used in several industries. For instance, Qualcomm, a USA-based company, launched the world’s first 5G and AI-Enabled Robotics Platform. AI-enabled robots are also used in medicine and can be used to detect lung cancer in x-ray screening.

The global industrial robots market size is expected to grow from $42.59 billion in 2021 to $69.21 billion in 2026 at a rate of 10.2%. The global industrial robots market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 and reach $109.35 billion in 2031.

Read more on the Global Industrial Robots Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-market

The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to drive the industrial robots industry growth in the future. For instance, in 2021, a survey of 250 UK manufacturing companies conducted by ABB Robotics found a change in attitudes towards automation in the country, with 81.2% of companies saying they are considering an investment in robots because of the pandemic. Robots are seen as a potential solution – 48.8% of respondents said they were likely to invest in automation in the next five years, and 50.4 per cent said robots would help them comply with social distancing requirements. Health and safety rules and staff shortages were other considerations driving the increased interest in automation. According to the industrial robots market analysis, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global industrial robots industry are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

TBRC’s industrial robots market report is segmented by product type into Articulated Robots, Linear Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, SCARA Robots, Others.

Industrial Robots Market 2022 – By Product Type (Articulated Robots, Linear Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Scara Robots), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastics, Metals & Machinery), By Application (Pick And Plane, Wielding And Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting And Processing), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial robots market overview, forecast industrial robots market size and growth for the whole market, industrial robots market segments, geographies, industrial robots market trends, industrial robots market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Industrial Robots Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6285&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots), By Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-Palletizing, Transportation, Packaging), By Application (E-Commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robotswarehousing-and-storage-robots-global-market-report

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022– By Control system (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)), By End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductor, Mining), By Component: Modular Terminal Block, Relays and Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors and Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housings, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, Remote IO) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-controls-global-market-report

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers and Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers and Mixers, Music players and other devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC