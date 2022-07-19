Smart Farming Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pressure on the global food supply chain due to the fast-growing population is driving the demand for the market.

Smart Farming Market Size – USD 12.62 billion in 2019, Smart Farming Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Smart Farming Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming.

The market research report on the Global Smart Farming market analysis has been carefully curated after studying and observing various factors that determine the growth of the said market, such as the environmental, economic, social, technological, and political status of the regions mentioned. A thorough analysis of the data regarding revenue, production, and manufacturers gives a clear picture of the global scenario of the Smart Farming market. The data will also help the key players and new entrants understand the potential of investments in the Global Smart Farming Market Size:

Some Key Highlights

Increased adoption in the automation and control systems, such as GNSS/GPS receivers, guidance, and steering systems, irrigation controllers, has created a demand for the smart farming practice. A surge in the deployment of artificial intelligence and IoT has driven driving the demand for the hardware in the offering segment.

Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Smart greenhouses, equipped with communication technologies and modern sensors, capture and deliver information on the crops and surrounding 24/7. The collected data helps in removing abnormalities and bottlenecks.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Farming Market on the basis of farming type, offerings, application, and region:

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Farming Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Smart Farming market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

