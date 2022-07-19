Dermacosmetics Market Expected to Register $13,0460.6 Million and Grow at 11.1% CAGR During the 2022-2030 Forecast Timeframe [350-Pages] | Reveals by Research Dive

The global dermacosmetics market is projected to flourish by 2030 due to the rising need for hair and skin treatments and increasing marketing strategies on social media handles by market players. The skincare product sub-segment is expected to be highly dominant. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness better growth opportunities by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global dermacosmetics market is expected to register a revenue of $130,460.6 million by 2030 and grow at 11.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2030. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2022-2030. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Dermacosmetics Market

Drivers: Women’s growing focus on getting regular hair and skin treatments to look healthy and attractive along with the effectiveness of dermacosmetics to address skin issues like acne, wrinkles, oil skin, dark spots, dry skin, blemishes, etc. are some factors to drive the growth of the global dermacosmetics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising use of anti-ageing serums, pore refiners, and exfoliators is also estimated to boost the market growth by 2030.

Opportunities: Increasing skin diseases among people and their growing focus on using natural ingredients like olive oil, colloidal oatmeal, green tea, acai berry, etc. in dermacosmetics is anticipated to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global dermacosmetics market by 2030. Moreover, lack of nutrition and unhealthy lifestyle that leads to various skin and hair problems is also predicted to create ample market growth opportunities.

Restraints: Allergic reactions caused by dermacosmetics is the major factor to impede the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dermacosmetics Market

The onset of the covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the global dermacosmetics market just like most industries. International import-export boundaries were sealed that greatly affected the supply chains and availability of raw materials for manufacturing skincare cosmetics. Additionally, strict lockdowns and mobility restrictions forced people to stay home, thus resulting in shortage of work force in the dermacosmetics manufacturing industries. Moreover, most hospitals and clinics were focusing on treating covid-19 affected patients that forced people with other concerns like Botox injections, chemical peel, dermal fillers, etc. to postpone their appointments. However, rising promotions of dermatologists-approved face creams, serums, and other skincare and haircare products on social media handles is the prime factor to revive the market growth post the catastrophic chaos.

Segments of the Dermacosmetics Market

The report has divided the dermacosmetics market into multiple segments based on product, treatment, distribution channel, end-use, and regional analysis.

Product: Skincare Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant

The skincare sub-segment of the global dermacosmetics market is projected to hold a dominant market share and gather a revenue of $80,894.5 million by 2030 due to rising skin diseases like acne, blemishes, wrinkles, oily skin, dark spots, etc. Moreover, people’s unhealthy lifestyle habits and lack of nutrition that causes other skin issues along with the growing demand for sunscreens, body lotions, anti-ageing creams, etc. are some factors estimated to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Treatment: Skin Treatment Sub-segment to Have Highest Growth Rate

The skin treatment sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest growth rate and garner a revenue of $80,447.5 million during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of laser resurfacing, botox injections, skin regeneration laser therapy, etc. Moreover, people’s growing obsession of their skin appearance to look attractive is also surging the demand for dermacosmetics, thus propelling the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Distribution Channel: Online Sub-segment to Have Significant Growth Rate

The online sub-segment is estimated to have a significant growth rate and register a revenue of $44,724.2 million by 2030 due to the surging use of e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, etc. These platforms provide customers with home deliveries of dermacosmetics along with great discounts and cashback offers on many other products. These factors are anticipated to augment the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast years.

End-use: Hospital Sub-segment to be Highly Beneficial

The hospital sub-segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate and gather a revenue of $71,084.5 million during the analysis timeframe due to people’s rising need for skin and hair care services. In addition, the growing popularity of online hospital appointment bookings and the use of advanced cutting-edge technologies are some other factors projected to uplift the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Region: Dermacosmetics Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

The dermacosmetics market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest growth rate of 12.2% CAGR during the analysis timeframe due to rising skin problems like acne, dark spots, blemishes, wrinkles, etc. and people’s increasing spending on skincare and haircare products. Moreover, the growing population of the region as well as the presence of some renowned skincare companies are some other factors to augment the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2030.

Key Dermacosmetics Market Players

Some key dermacosmetics market players include

Beiersdorf Galderma L'Oréal Procter & Gamble Estée Lauder Companies Kanebo Cosmetics Inc. ZO Skin Health Inc. Shiseido Company Bausch Health Companies Inc. Abbvie Johnson & Johnson Services, among others.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. – Inquire here to get access to key players development strategic report

For example, in August 2021, AI Beauty Holdings Ltd., a newly formed affiliate of Advent International, a leading private equity investor, announced its acquisition of three iconic cosmetic brands- bareMinerals, Laura Mercier, and BUXOM, to enhance its product portfolio and introduce ‘clean-beauty’ with mineral-based cosmetics.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

