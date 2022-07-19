Global Natural Gelling Agents Market To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 6.33 Bn By 2032, Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.8% During 2022-2032, States Fact.MR

“Rise in awareness regarding animal cruelty and growing veganism driving the consumption of natural gelling agents,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per latest market analysis on natural gelling agents by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 3.27 billion in 2022, and expand a CAGR of around 6.8% over the period of 2022-2032. High market growth is mainly attributed to rising demand for products containing natural ingredients .



Consumption of natural gelling oil agents, in terms of volume, stood at around 1,065 tons in 2021, accounting for around 7% of total gelling agents volume consumption, which is projected to reach at 1,852 tons by 2032-end.

Furthermore, consumption of natural gelling agents for their application in the production of food & beverages, over the period of 2022-2032, is poised to increase at a CAGR of 6.8%. Moreover, projections are that, demand for natural gelling oil agents in personal care products is poised to increase substantially.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7141

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, gelatin natural gelling agents are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 923 million over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Based on application, natural gelling agents’ use case in food & beverages is projected to increase at high CAGR of around 6.8% over the decade.

On the basis of application, consumption of natural gelling agents for the production of various personal care products is poised to expand 1.8X by 2032.

China is projected to capture around 13% of the global natural gelling agents market share by 2032.

Europe is set to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 588 million by 2032-end.

“Europe is expected to take over the natural gelling agents market in the near future due to the skin care sector increasingly going for adoption of natural gelling agents” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Additionally, growing awareness amongst the population regarding adverse effects of the artificial agents is likely to accelerate the natural gelling agents market in the upcoming period. As such, the cosmetics vertical is also poised to see a rising usage of natural gelling agents going forward.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top natural gelling agents manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion in the recently published report.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Natural Gelling Agents Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7141

Top Impacting Factors

Hydrocolloids are a combination of gelling agents and stabilizers. The rise in application scope in nutraceuticals and nutrition goods such as soluble dietary fiber is expected to drive demand for hydrocolloids during the forecast period.

The global market for gelling agents is expected to grow owing to growth in demand for dietary supplements as they are highly nutritious.

Over the next few years, rise in demand for convenience food is projected to bring up new potential for this sector.

Over the next seven years, market growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of resources and fluctuating pricing for these hydrocolloids and emulsifiers.

Market Developments

The key participants are in natural gelling agents market include CP Kelco, Cargill, Dangshan Heisheng Pectin Co., Ltd., Du Pont Nemours and Company, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., Ingredion Inc., India Glycols Ltd., Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd., Fuerst Day Lawson, Deosen Biochemical Ltd., Opal Biotech, Nitta Gelatin, Kraft Heinz, Rousselot SAS, Rama Gum Industries, Sterling Biotech Ltd., and likewise. The latest developments in this regard are as follows

CP Kelco, in October 2021, did announce launching GENU Pectin. It comes across as one of the solutions based on natural ingredients meant to improvise on butter milk’s shelf life. The objective behind this launch is expansion the business of natural gelling agents in high-prospect market of India.

Cargill, in October 2021, did announce tabling of kappa carrageenan. It is a substance that is used to enhance texture of the gelling formulations. This launch was a step towards expansion of the eco-friendly product portfolio.

Key Segments Covered in Natural Gelling Agents Industry Survey

Natural Gelling Agents Market By Product Type : Xanthan Gum Gellan Gum Low Acyl High Acyl Guar Gum Pectin Gelatin

Natural Gelling Agents Market By Application : Personal Care Bath Products Bubble Bath & Body Wash Liquids Shampoo Skin Care Products Moisturizing Creams Facial Creams Lotions Oral Care Makeup Products Formulation Food & Beverages Fruit Fillings Confections Cultured Dairy Jams Jellies Others

Natural Gelling Agents Market By Region : North America Natural Gelling Agents Market Latin America Natural Gelling Agents Market Europe Natural Gelling Agents Market East Asia Natural Gelling Agents Market South Asia & Oceania Natural Gelling Agents Market Middle East & Africa Natural Gelling Agents Market



For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7141

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global natural gelling agents market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (xanthan gum, gellan gum (low acyl and high acyl), guar gum, pectin, and gelatin), by application (personal care (bath products (bubble bath & body wash liquids and shampoo), skin care products (facial creams and moisturizing creams, and lotions) and oral care), makeup products formulation, and food & beverages (fruit fillings, confections, cultured dairy, jams, jellies, and likewise)), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemical and materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market - The Global Road Marking Paints and Materials Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 12.2 Billion, according to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Industrial Enzymes Market - Demand for carbohydrases is expected to increase at a higher CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032, attributed to their high thermal stability, as well as their growing acceptance in food and biofuel industries. As such, this segment is predicted to account for around 44% of the global market share.

Oleochemicals Market - Fatty acid demand is projected to increase at a higher CAGR of 6.2% over the decade. Fatty acid dominates the market because it is a sustainable and cost-effective way to produce chemicals and fuels from renewable sources.

Maleic Anhydride Market - The global Maleic Anhydride Market was valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021, and is projected to be valued at US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 3.4% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Petroleum Coke Market - Petroleum coke is the final solid product of oil refining, and it occurs in two varieties: fuel grade petroleum coke and calcined grade petroleum coke. In addition to gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, a barrel of crude oil yields a range of products.

Hexane Market - Sales of hexane in the MEA region are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3% and account for a valuation of US$ 143.9 million by the end of 2032. However, volatile exchange rates and instability in the political landscape are expected to hamper market potential in the MEA region.

Metallized Films Market - The use of metallized BOPP films is a cost-effective packaging alternative for key end-user industries, and the strength and stiffness of these films make them perfect for wrapping and decoration, resulting in a surge in global metallized polymer film demand.

Squalene Market - Squalene has emerged as a popular choice in several end-use industry verticals owing to the increasing popularity of its beneficial properties of UV protection, anti-aging effects, etc. Squalene is preferred for skin care as it has anti-aging and UV protection properties.

Structural Adhesives Market - Worldwide consumption of structural adhesives is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global structural adhesives market stands at a value of US$ 14.74 billion in 2022 and is estimated to bring in revenue of US$ 28.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Wound Healing Films Market - Increasing demand for customized wound treatment solutions is anticipated to drive market growth substantially. Gradual realization of the benefits associated with wound healing films will attract more individuals towards these products, especially transparent film treatments.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583