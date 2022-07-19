Eco-Friendly Straws Market anticipated to attain an estimated valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2030 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for eco-friendly straws in Europe is expected to be most prominent on a global scale. The European eco-friendly straws market currently holds a dominant market share of 29.3%. The North America eco-friendly straws market holds a market share of 24.4% in 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report by FMI, the global eco-friendly straws market is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 5.1% CAGR during the assessment period 2022-2030.



Eco-friendly straws are biodegradable and non-toxic, which is a perfect alternative for chemically processed plastic straw. Manufacturing companies are trying to create eco-friendly straws that look stylish and trendy.

Bars, restaurants, and cafes are adopting the use of eco-friendly straws as it gives an elegant touch to the dining experience. These straws are made from biodegradable materials such as wood, paper, silicone, metal, bamboo, and glass. Straw manufacturers are working on innovations to attract more customers by introducing new designs such as star-shaped, polka dots, striped, and others.

Increased consumption of food and beverages in catering sections requires a massive stock of eco-friendly straws to meet the demand. The hospitality and catering sector had to shut their business due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which hampered the growth of the eco-friendly straw market. Post-COVID, the demand is expected to increase as the consumers will resume visiting bars, cafes, and other commercial sectors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis of Eco-Friendly Straws Market

There was a negative effect on the eco-friendly straw market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for eco-friendly straws decreased during these times due to the lack of stocks and disrupted distribution channels.

Increasing Awareness about Sustainable Products to Boost Sales of Green Reusable Straws

Demand for eco-friendly straws in Europe is expected to be most prominent on a global scale

Sales of Non-printed Straight Straws to Lead Market Growth

Sales of eco-friendly straws rose at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2015 to 2021

The restaurants were closed because the lockdown restricted consumers to fine dining experience, discouraging eco-friendly straws requirements.

Consumers have shifted their interest to essential products to help them over the lockdown period. Consumers had no use of eco-friendly straws as there are alternate ways for them to drink beverages without a straw. For the individual, demand for eco-friendly straws substituted by groceries and pharmaceuticals products.





Global Eco-friendly straws market: Dynamics

Eco-friendly straws such as bamboo straw, compostable straws, metal & glass straws are replacing plastic straws, as latter one create a large amount of plastic waste. The global eco-friendly straws market is estimated to experience growth during the forecast period as per the number stringent regulations on plastic use.

Nearly 500 million plastic straws are discarded daily in the U.S., but over the past few months, restaurants & hotel groups are preferring eco-friendly straws. The global usage of eco-friendly products is ultimately impacting trends & styles in the food and beverage industry. Reduction in usage of straws, which is a non-essential part, may hamper the growth of the global ecofriendly straws market.

Competitive Landscape and Eco-Friendly Straws Market Share Analysis

The eco-friendly straws market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to eco-friendly straws market.

The major players covered in the eco-friendly straws market report are Huhtamaki Oyj., Biopac (UK) Ltd., Sulapac Oy, The Paper Straw Co., Vegware Ltd., Hello Straw, The Blue Straw, JOVAMA, Wilbistraw, SAS OSTONE, EVOQ Sp. Z.O.O, TIPI STRAWS, Stroodles, Papearth

Key Segments of Eco-Friendly Straws Industry Survey

Eco-Friendly Straws Market by Straw Width / Diameter:

< 7 mm Eco-friendly Straws

7-10 mm Eco-friendly Straws

10-15 mm Eco-friendly Straws

> 15 mm Eco-friendly Straws

Eco-Friendly Straws Market by Product Type:

Straight Eco-friendly Straws Printed Non-printed

Flexible Eco-friendly Straws Printed Non-printed



Eco-Friendly Straws Market by Distribution Channel:

Eco-friendly Straw Manufacturers (Direct Sales)

Eco-friendly Straw Distributors

Eco-friendly Straw Retailers

Eco-friendly Straws Sold in Hypermarkets

Eco-friendly Straws Sold in Supermarkets

Eco-friendly Straws Sold in Convenience Stores

Eco-friendly Straws Sold in Specialty Stores

Eco-friendly Straws Sold in Discount Stores & Warehouse/Wholesale Clubs

Eco-friendly Straws Sold through e-Retail





Eco-Friendly Straws Market by Material:

Paper Eco-friendly Straws Virgin Craft Paper Recycled Paper

Pasta Eco-friendly Straws

Glass Eco-friendly Straws

Bamboo Eco-friendly Straws

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Eco-friendly Straws

Metal Eco-friendly Straws

Eco-Friendly Straws Market by End Use:

Eco-friendly Straws for Food Service

Eco-friendly Straws for Hotels & Logistics

Eco-friendly Straws for Bars & Lounges

Eco-friendly Straws for Cafes & Fast Food Outlets

Eco-friendly Straws for Cinemas

Eco-friendly Straws for Airline & Railway Catering

Eco-friendly Straws for Institutional Use

Eco-friendly Straws for Educational Use

Eco-friendly Straws for Healthcare Use

Eco-friendly Straws for Corporate Use

Eco-friendly Straws for Household Use





Eco-Friendly Straws Market By Region:

North America Eco-friendly Straws Market

Latin America Eco-friendly Straws Market

Europe Eco-friendly Straws Market

East Asia Eco-friendly Straws Market

South Asia & Pacific Eco-friendly Straws Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Eco-friendly Straws Market

