Chloroformates Market Size is projected to reach USD 39.74 Billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.6%: Emergen Research

Increasing demand for chloroformates as an intermediate to develop various applications for chemicals and expanding applications of chloroformates

Chloroformates Market Size – USD 22.36 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Rising demand for chloroformates in gas chromatography” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chloroformates market size was USD 22.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for chloroformates as an intermediate to develop various formulations for chemicals is among some key factors driving market revenue growth. Chloroformates, which are formed when phosgene reacts with alcohol or phenols, are used as an intermediate for preparation of perfumes, dyes, resins, synthesis of pesticides, herbicides, and preparation of pharmaceutical and plastics & pigments.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

BASF SE., Solvay S.A, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Van De Mark Chemical Inc., Meryer Co., Ltd., Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Altivia Specialty Chemicals LLC., and Saltigo GmbH.

Some of key highlights

The agrochemicals segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for chloroformates for production of It is used as an adjuvant and surfactant in agrochemical products such as fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, insecticides, and antimicrobials.

The methyl chloroformatesegment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for methyl chloroformate for production of It is used as a chemical intermediate for production of insecticides. In addition, rising adoption of methyl chloroformate as a solvent in the photography industry is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

North America market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of chloroformates in agrochemicals and plastics and pigments in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, development of pharmaceutical sectors across the region is creating high demand for chloroformates and is expected to support revenue growth of the North America market going ahead.

Emergen Research has segmented the global chloroformates market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Diethylene Glycol Bis-Chloroformate (DECF)

Ethyl Chloroformate (ECF)

Benzyl Chloroformate (BCF)

Isobutyl Chloroformate (IBCF)

Methyl Chloroformate (MCF)

Isopropyl Chloroformate (IPCF)

n-Butyl Chloroformate (NBCF)

n-Propyl Chloroformate (NPCF)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Agrochemical

Organic Synthesis

Pharmaceutical Production

Plastics & Pigments

Anhydrides

Polycarbonates

Polymerization Initiators

Others

