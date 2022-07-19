Global Food Antioxidants Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food antioxidants market size is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2021 to $1.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The food antioxidant market is expected to grow to $2.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Increasing the use of food antioxidants to improve the shelf life of products of processed food supported the growth of the market in the historic period.

The food antioxidants market consists of sales of food antioxidants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture food antioxidants through various sources. Food antioxidants are the molecules that neutralize the free radicals, destabilize the molecules to protect cells from damage.

Global Food Antioxidants Market Trends

Players in the food antioxidants market are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to expand the product portfolio and expand operations in different geographies. Mergers and acquisitions give growth opportunities to the players in the industry to maximize revenues through geographic and product portfolio expansion.

Global Food Antioxidants Market Segments

The global food antioxidants market is segmented:

By Type: Natural, Synthetic

By Form: Dry, Liquid

By Source: Fruits and Vegetables, Oils, Spices and Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, Others

By Application: Fats and Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat and Poultry, Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global food antioxidants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food antioxidants global market overviews, food antioxidants global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global food antioxidants market, food antioxidants global market share, food antioxidants global market segmentation and geographies, food antioxidants global market players, food antioxidants global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food antioxidants market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom Ltd, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences, Kalsec Inc, and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

