Single-Cell Analysis Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Single-Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Single-Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the single-cell analysis market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The single-cell analysis global market is expected to grow to $4.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. The growing focus on personalized medicine across the globe is contributing to the growth of the single-cell analysis global market.

The single-cell analysis market consists of sales of single-cell analysis products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in conducting research and experimental development in single-cell analysis. Single-cell analysis is the study of transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, cell interactions, and metabolomics at the level of a single cell. It helps in standardizing and automating the workflows with information useful in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer.

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Trends

Companies in the single-cell analysis market are focusing on technological advancements to deliver intact and viable single cells. With the help of technological advancements, companies in the market are maintaining sample integrity through shipping, storage, and processing, increasing the recovery rates of delicate cells, and also eliminating the need for specialized instruments.

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Segments

The global single-cell analysis market is segmented:

By Product: Consumables, Instruments

By Workflow: Single-Cell Isolation and Library Preparation, Downstream Analysis, Data Analysis

By Technique: Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Others

By Application: Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization, Others

By End-User: Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography: The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Single-Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides single-cell analysis market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the single-cell analysis global market, single-cell analysis global market share, single-cell analysis global market segments and geographies, single-cell analysis market trends, single-cell analysis global market players, single-cell analysis global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Single-Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10X Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Novogene Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Luminex Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

