Home Office Furniture Market Players Offer Online Services For Personalized Designs

Home Office Furniture Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home office furniture market outlook is changing rapidly as companies are offering their products, design services and themes online. The home office furniture market trends include online crowd sourcing which enables customers to submit photos of a space online and home office furniture companies design furniture ideas and style boards relevant for the space to customers directly. Once the customer selects a design, they receive a personalized floor plan and shopping list along with instructions. This gives personal touch to the product offering as the products offered are as per the specific needs of customers. In addition to this, online crowd sourcing gives various options to the customers for their particular space. For instance, Urban Ladder in India offers home office furniture to customers online through its crowd sourcing platform.

The home office furniture market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the global economy will grow by 5.9% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022. The USA’s economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period, with 7% anticipated in 2021. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. According to the home office furniture industry overview, the continued economic growth is expected to increase demand for home office furniture and drive the market in the forecast period.



The global home office furniture market size is expected to grow from $23.72 billion in 2021 to $37.66 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.4%. The global home office furniture market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 and reach $51.51 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global home office furniture industry are HNI Corporation, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, KOKUYO Furniture, Haworth Inc.

TBRC’s home office furniture market report is segmented by product into seating, storage units, desks and tables, other products, by material into wood, metal, plastic, other materials, by price into premium, mid-range, economic, by distribution channel into flagship stores, specialty stores, online, other distribution channels.



The home office furniture market report is segmented by product into seating, storage units, desks and tables, other products, by material into wood, metal, plastic, other materials, by price into premium, mid-range, economic, by distribution channel into flagship stores, specialty stores, online, other distribution channels.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

