Water-Based Adhesives Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water-based adhesives market size is expected to grow from $33.11 billion in 2021 to $37.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The global water-based adhesive market size is expected to grow to $56.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The adhesives market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The water-based adhesives market consists of sales of water-based adhesives. Water-based adhesives are formulated either from natural polymers or soluble synthetic polymers which may be supplied as solutions or formulated as dry powders.

Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Trends

Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Segments

The global water-based adhesives market is segmented:

By Type of Resin: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

By Product Type: Vinyl Acetate Adhesives, Starch/Dextrin Adhesives, Rubber Latex Adhesives, Protein/Casein Adhesives, Others

By Application: Tapes and Labels, Paper and Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Others (Consumer and DIY, Leather and Footwear, Sports and Leisure, and Assembly)

By Geography: The water-based adhesives global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema (Bostik), Sika, Dowdupont, DIC, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Ashland, and Mapei.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

