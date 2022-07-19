Global Petrochemicals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the petrochemicals market size is expected to grow to $761.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The petrochemicals industry growth is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period.

The petrochemicals market consists of the sales of petrochemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce acyclic (i.e., aliphatic) hydrocarbons such as ethylene, propylene, and butylene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons and/or produce cyclic aromatic hydrocarbons such as benzene, toluene, styrene, xylene, ethylbenzene, and cumene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons.

Global Petrochemicals Market Trends

Many manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process, which is predicted to be a key trend shaping the petrochemicals market outlook. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns.

Global Petrochemicals Market Segments

By Type: Ethylene-Petrochemicals, Propylene-Petrochemicals, Benzene-Petrochemicals, Xylene, Styrene-Petrochemicals, Toluene, Cumene, Others

By Application: Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives and Sealants, Surfactants, Pigments and Dyes, Fibers and Fabrics, Others

By End-User Industry: Construction, Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global petrochemicals market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides petrochemicals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global petrochemicals market, petrochemicals market share, petrochemicals global market segments and geographies, petrochemicals global market players, petrochemicals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The petrochemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: JXTG Holdings Inc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sinopec Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, Reliance Industries Limited, LG Chem Ltd, Guardian Industries LLC, Odebrecht Engenharia E Construcao Sa, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, and BASF SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – By Manufacturing Process (Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha, Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha, Toluene Hydrodealkylation, Toluene Disproportionation, From Biomass), By Derivative (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Alkylbenzene, Aniline, Chlorobenzene, Cyclohexane, Maleic Anhydride, Other Derivatives), By Application (Plastics, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Rubber Lubricants) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – By Feedstock (Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Other Feedstocks), By Application (Polyethylene, Ethylene oxide, Ethylene benzene, Ethylene dichloride, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins), By End-User Industry (By End-User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cumene Global Market Report 2022 – By Manufacturing Process (Aluminum Chloride Catalyst, Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst, and Zeolite Catalyst), By Application (Phenol, Acetone, Chromatography, Other Application), By End-User Industry (Paints Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Plastics Industry, Other End-User Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

