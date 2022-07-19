Residential Battery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the residential battery market size is expected to grow to $13.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4%. According to the residential battery market research, the increasing deployment of solar power generation is expected to drive the residential battery market growth.

The residential battery market consists of sales of residential batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the battery used for the in-home purpose to store the energy supplied from the power grid or energy generated from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. There are different types of battery technology available in the market, but the most commonly used technology is lithium-ion technology. Lithium-ion batteries work as rechargeable battery whenever it connects to power charge and disconnected discharge based on the residential usage.

Global Residential Battery Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key residential battery industry trends gaining popularity. Major companies in the battery market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the battery market to provide an enhanced product to their customers. For instance, in October 2021, Solar Edge, an Israel-headquartered provider of power optimizers, solar inverters, and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays, launched a residential battery and inverter with a power of 11.4 KW and backup power of 10.3 KW. The battery and inverter can be connected to a local grid or a photovoltaic system and the battery itself has three conversions of power from DC to AC power. The device can connect wirelessly and can link to Solar Edge EV Charger. The gadgets are wirelessly connected and can connect to the SolarEdge Home EV charger. The company's mobile app may be used to monitor and manage the equipment. The program lets homeowners prioritize loads depending on their preferences, and it uses algorithms to make more cost-effective selections while taking into consideration external elements like weather.

Global Residential Battery Market Segments

The global residential battery market is segmented:

By Type: Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Others

By Operation Type: Standalone Systems, Solar and Storage

By Power Rating: 3-6 kW, 6-10 kW

By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global residential battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides residential battery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global residential battery market, residential battery global market share, residential battery market segments and geographies, residential battery market players, residential battery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The residential battery market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, BYD Company, Tesla, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Luminous Power Technologies, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Panasonic, Power-Sonic Corporation, Lishen, CBAK, Loom Solar, and Ruipu Energy Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

