Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report

Increasing number of patients with malignant tumors and rising prevalence of colorectal cancer are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.76 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 37.3%, Market Trends – Development of optimized polyepitope neoantigen-based DNA vaccine ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market entails useful insights into the estimated Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies industry.

The global neoantigen targeted therapies market size reached USD 1.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 37.3% during the forecast period. Neoantigen targeted therapies market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of malignant tumors and colorectal cancer. In addition, increasing patient preference for targeted therapies and rising risk of ovarian cancer among women are some other factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

BioNTech SE, Gritstone Bio, Inc., Genocea Biosciences, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Agenus, Inc., Immatics N.V., Advaxis, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Achilles Therapeutics Plc., and Merck & Co., Inc

Significant Features of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market on a regional and global level

The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Target Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Colorectal Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Non-Small Cell Lung cancer

Bone Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Neoantigen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Personalized Neoantigen

Off-the-shelf Neoantigen

Immunotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

DNA/RNA-based Vaccines

Protein-based Vaccines

Dendritic Cell Vaccines

TIL-based Therapies

Radical Highlights of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Outlook

4.1.1. Market indicators analysis

4.1.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2. Technological Insights

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.6. Price Trend Analysis

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Size Worth USD 29.51 Billion in 2030