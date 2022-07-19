Pressure Sensor Market Market Size, Trends, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of pressure sensor in portable healthcare wearables is a key factor driving pressure sensor market growth

Market Size – USD 14.56 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of pressure sensors in consumer electronics ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure sensor market size was USD 14.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of pressure sensors in portable healthcare wearables is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Flexible sensing technologies and wearable pressure sensors are utilized for long-term and real-time cardiovascular monitoring. Physiological pulse waveforms can be precisely and constantly tracked by flexible pressure sensors for wearable health monitoring due to attractive qualities such as wearing comfort, lightweight, and high sensitivity, to pulse pressures. Rising adoption of pressure sensors in healthcare wearables prompted manufacturers to introduce advanced pressure sensor technologies in the market. For example, Stanford University researchers created a wearable, flexible, high-sensitivity pressure sensor that can offer data on cardiovascular health, emotional state, and other elements of human physiology. The ultra-thin sensor, which is attached-like a medical bandage, analyses pulse waveforms over arteries or veins with remarkable repeatability.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Pressure Sensor Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Pressure Sensor market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pressure Sensor market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1118

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The electromagnetic segment revenue is expected to increase at a significantly fast rate over the forecast period. This is due to growing use of electromagnetic pressure sensor in electrical applications owing to its low cost, suitability, and high efficiency, which is also used in harsh environments. In June 2022, Baumer hhs GmbH, a Germany-based engineering company announced to launch a modular glueing system for corrugated converters with an adhesive detection sensor. It also has an electromagnetic drive with a 42% high closing force.

The industrial segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to growing adoption of pressure sensors in various industrial applications. Oil-free designs, high-proof pressure ratings, better accuracy, and higher resolution are all advantages of a pressure sensor utilized in industrial applications.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global pressure sensor market in 2021. This is due to growing adoption of pressure sensors in consumer electronics and automotive in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. China is one of the largest automotive manufacturing countries in the world. According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), total automotive sales in China is expected to reach 27.5 million units for 2022.

In May 2022, Switzerland-based Company ABB added a larger flow-through sensor to its KPM KC7 Microwave Consistency Transmitter portfolio, allowing it to accommodate process pipes up to 16 inches in diameter. According to the company, this allows more users a flow-through sensor for determining the overall consistency of mixed pulps.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Micro Sensor Co., Ltd., BD SENSORS GmbH, City Technology Limited, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., Membrapor AG., Quartzdyne, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1118

Furthermore, the report divides the Pressure Sensor market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pressure sensor market based on sensor type, technology, product, application, and region:

Sensor type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wireless Sensors

Wired Sensors

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Piezoresistive

Resonant Solid-State

Optical

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Vacuum Pressure Sensors

Sealed Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Utilities

Aviation

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1118

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Pressure Sensor Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Pressure Sensor industry

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1118

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-fast-charging-system-market

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market

Automotive Telematics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market

Carbon Nanotubes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-nanotube-market

Silicon Photonics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-market

Nanopatterning Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopatterning-market

Depression Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

Bioremediation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioremediation-market

Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-radiology-market

Retinal Imaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retinal-imaging-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Pressure Sensor Market Size Worth USD 28.74 Billion in 2030