Global Lactose Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lactose Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lactose market size is expected to grow to $1.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.9%. According to the lactose industry analysis, the rising demand for sports nutrition products is expected to fuel the lactose market growth.

The lactose market consists of sales of lactose products by entities (organization, sole-traders, and partnership) that consists of disaccharide of glucose and galactose units. Lactose is a sugar present in milk and is found in all kinds of dairy products made from milk such as ice cream and yogurt. It is found in milk in amounts ranging from 2–8%. Lactose is used in a large number of foodstuffs and in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Lactose Market Trends

Strategic collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the lactose market overview, major companies are focused on strategic collaborations to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Lactalis, a France-based dairy products corporation collaborated with Prabhat Dairy, India-based integrated milk and dairy products company to enhance its portfolio of dairy products in India. Additionally, in July 2019, Lactalis acquired Itambé, a Brazil-based dairy company. Through this acquisition, Lactalis plans to expand its capacity and process 2.3 billion liters of milk a year in Brazil.

Global Lactose Market Segments

By Form: Powder, Granule

By Purity: Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, Refined-Edible Grade Lactose

By Color: Yellow, Pale-Yellow to White, White

By End-Use: Food and Beverages, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others

By Geography: The global lactose market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Lactose Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lactose global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lactose market, lactose market share, lactose global market segments and geographies, lactose market players, lactose global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The lactose market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Lactose Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kerry Group, Saputo Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Glanbia Plc, Lactose India Limited, Davisco Foods International Inc., DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG, Royal FrieslandCampina, FrieslandCampina, Armor Proteines, Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Milei GmbH, Fonterra Co-operative Group, and Agropur Cooperative.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

