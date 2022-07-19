Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Will Touch USD 249.96 Billion At 41.2% CAGR By 2030 - By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors and increase in private investment for R&D of AI are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for intelligent automation in various sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering market size reached USD 8.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors is expected to support market revenue growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in private investment for R&D of AI is expected to boost market growth.Adoption of automation in various sectors involves integrating automation with various business operations and thereby reducing manual labor significantly.

The market research report on the Global Artificial Intelligence Engineering market analysis has been carefully curated after studying and observing various factors that determine the growth of the said market, such as the environmental, economic, social, technological, and political status of the regions mentioned. A thorough analysis of the data regarding revenue, production, and manufacturers gives a clear picture of the global scenario of the Artificial Intelligence Engineering market.

Some Key Highlights

Software segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising demand for enterprise AI software that mimics human behavior by learning various data patterns and insights, and also helps in decision-making.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to availability of virtual machines with powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which enable the user to perform advanced computation.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global AI engineering market over the forecast period as compared other regional markets, due to robust presence of international and domestic AI solution providers for large enterprises, such as Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Siemens AG, and Nvidia Corporation.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global AI engineering market on the basis of solutions, technology, end-use, deployment, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing

Speech Recognition

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Semantic Search

Sentiment Analysis

Computer Vision

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

IT

Business Management

Manufacturing

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-cloud

On-premises

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

