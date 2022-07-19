Industrial Gas Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial gas market size is expected to grow to $219.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.4%. According to the industrial gas market report, new developments are taking place in healthcare with increasing emphasis on a healthier and generally better quality of life, thus driving industrial gas industry growth.

The industrial gas market consists of the sales of industrial gases by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Industrial gases are also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases.

Global Industrial Gas Market Trends

Industrial gas companies are increasingly supplying carbon dioxide emitted from industrial facilities to greenhouses. CO2 emitted from power plants and refineries are stored in local capacities and empty natural gas fields, and transported to greenhouses via pipelines. This process acts as an intelligent CO2 recycling solution and reduces the carbon footprint of greenhouses. For example, Linde collects carbon flow from the Shell oil refinery near Rotterdam, Netherlands, and supplies about 400,000 tonnes of CO2 to over 580 greenhouses across Rotterdam and Amsterdam. This saves the combustion of 115 million cubic meters of natural gas and avoids emissions of 205,000 tonnes per year of CO2.

Global Industrial Gas Market Segments

By Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Others

By Mode of Supply: Bulk, Packaging, Pipe Line

By Packaging: Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels, Others

By End-User Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global industrial gas market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: The Linde Group, Air Liquide, SIG Gases Berhad, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Air Water Inc, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, and Arkema SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

