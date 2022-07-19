Global Powder Coatings Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Powder Coatings Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the powder coatings market size is expected to grow from $16.39 billion in 2021 to $17.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global powder coatings global market size is expected to grow to $23.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2681&type=smp

The powder coatings market consists of sales of powder coatings. Powder coating is a finishing process and keeps the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.

Global Powder Coatings Market Trends

Companies are now focusing on a new coating technology for heat-sensitive substrates such as medium density fiberboard (MDF). This technology consumes low power as the curing process is done at a lower temperature compared to the conventional method.

Global Powder Coatings Market Segments

The global powder coatings market is segmented:

By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

By Coating Method: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed

By End-User Application: Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global powder coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/powder-coatings-global-market-report

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides powder coatings global market overviews, powder coatings market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the powder coatings global market, powder coatings global market share, powder coatings industry segmentation and geographies, powder coatings global market players, powder coatings global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Jotun, IFS Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, Asian Paints, and RPM International

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

