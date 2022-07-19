Laser Technology Market Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand from healthcare vertical is a key factor driving laser technology market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 12.44 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Adoption of laser technology in various verticals for quality check ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laser technology market size was USD 12.44 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laser technology market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising adoption of laser technology in the electronics sector and medical applications and increasing adoption of various technologies emerging from laser-based applications such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL), Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). Laser technology offers high degree of adaptability, sustainability, productivity, and accuracy, hence it has found extensive usage and success in a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, chemical production and processing, automotive, and healthcare. As a result of their accuracy and precision, lasers enable physicians and surgeons to perform difficult surgical procedures and manufacturers to develop new medical equipment and designs.

The Laser Technology Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Laser Technology industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Laser Technology market along with crucial statistical data about the Laser Technology market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The gas laser segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. CO2 lasers are commonly employed as industrial lasers for laser material processing, particularly for cutting and structuring plastic materials, wood, die boards, glass pieces, and other materials with high absorption at 10.6 m and power levels ranging from 20–200 W.

The macro processing segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Its applications vary from aerospace to production of jewelry. Laser welding works by focusing on highly concentrated beam of light on a tiny area, allowing the spot under laser beam to receive light and become incredibly active.

The automotive segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. In the competitive field of automotive manufacturing, there appears to be little room for error. One way that automakers can employ is laser cutting, which is one of the most effective methods for ensuring precise quality cuts with clean edges and quick cycle time. Laser cutting technology can also be used for welding, cladding, engraving, and branding, in addition to cutting. As laser cutting is so versatile, it has become a vital tool in global automobile production business.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing R&D investments and growing electronics and manufacturing industries in the region are driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising healthcare infrastructures, increasing number of OEMs, as well as a growing amount of laser centers are expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

On 30th March 2022, TRUMPF introduced a new laser-cutting process, at its INTECH trade event, which took place from May 17 to 20, 2022. The nano joint method keeps pieces in place using small support tabs that are formed at areas where laser does not cut all the way through the sheet, resulting in increased processing efficiency and reliability. These small tabs, or nano joints, prevent the metal from slipping or tipping while laser is cutting pieces.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Coherent, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Trumpf, Lumentum Operations LLC., Jenoptik, Novanta Inc., Lumibird, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Corning Incorporated, and Bystronic Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laser technology market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solid Laser

Fiber Laser

Ruby Laser

Semi-conductor Laser

Thin disk Laser

Liquid Laser

X-ray Laser

Dye Laser

Gas Laser

Co2 Laser

Excimer Laser

He-ne Laser

Argon Laser

Chemical Laser

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Laser Processing

Macro Processing

Micro Processing

Advanced Processing

Optical Communication

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Telecommunication

Industrial

Semiconductor & Electronics

Memory

Microprocessors

Integrated Circuit

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace Industry

Missiles Industry

Space Industry

Combat Vehicles Industry

Automotive

Medical

Laser Vision Correction

Confocal Microscope

Optogenetics

Research

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Laser Technology market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Laser Technology market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Laser Technology market.

Radical Highlights of the Laser Technology Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Laser Technology market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Laser Technology market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

